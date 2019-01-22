With Kevin Hart Out of the Oscars, the Academy Awards Will Go On Without Host

No host, no problem!

With the Oscars just a month away, the window for naming this year’s host has narrowed by the day. In any other year, the host-to-be would be holed up preparing for the marquee gig, writing jokes and honing an opening monologue.

Not so this year. In fact, the 91st Academy Awards will almost certainly go without a host when it airs live on Feb. 24 on ABC, PEOPLE has learned.

When Kevin Hart dropped out of hosting duties last month amid the fall-out from the resurfacing of past homophobic remarks, speculation abounded over who might replace him.

“All options are open, including going without a host or some variation of multiple hosts,” a source familiar with the situation told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“There has been a lot of interest from within the industry offering up names of potential hosts. Nothing has been decided yet.”

The Twitterverse had a field day with potential names – Amy and Maya! Tiffany! Lin! – but going without one headlining performer was ultimately deemed the best option.

While the Academy has not commented on plans for this year’s show, look for the night to feature more comedians than usual and of course a dazzling lineup of A-list stars.

“No matter what, it will be an entertaining night,” says the insider.

This year’s Academy Awards nominations will be announced at 8:20 a.m. EST/5:20 a.m. PST, on Tuesday, Jan. 22.