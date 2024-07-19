Kevin Hart Recalls a Habit He Picked Up While Living with Former Roommate Jason Segel

"I went out and bought Final Draft. I didn't even have a f---ing computer," the actor and comedian recalled on his Peacock show 'Hart to Heart'

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kevin Hart in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sept. 30, 2023; Jason Segel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7, 2024

Kevin Hart is looking back at his time living with former roommate Jason Segel.

During an episode of his Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, the comedian, 45, sat down with Judd Apatow, where the two discussed their careers and Hart recalled how Apatow, 56, once "made" him and Segel "live together" while making a 2001 pilot together titled North Hollywood.

As Hart recalled, he watched Segel, 44, writing "every day" on his "huge Mac," using the writing software Final Draft — which he was a big advocate for, telling Hart, " 'If you're trying to write, Kev, you gotta get Final Draft.' "

Hart told Apatow he "went out and bought" the program, even though he "didn't even have a f---ing computer" at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Jason Segel and Kevin Hart in New York City on April 18, 2012

Related: Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends

"I didn't have a computer, Judd," the Jumanji: The Next Level actor continued, laughing. "I had no place to put it. I spent $300-something dollars on Final Draft, and I came home, and I was like, 'Jason, so I got it.' Like, 'What do I do now? Do I set it up on your computer?' "



Once Segel told him he needed to purchase his own machine, Hart said, "I had to go buy a Dell and, without knowing, I just used to start writing s---."

"I didn't know what the f--- I was writing, but I was writing it, because Jason was doing it. And Seth [Rogen] was doing it. And they were doing it because you were doing it," he told Apatow.

"So naturally, I got into the habit early on of creating, because I was in an environment where that's all they did," Hart added.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Kevin Hart in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024

Related: Celebrity Duos You Didn't Know Were Once Roommates

Segel previously opened up about his time rooming with Hart during an April 2022 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, similarly noting that Apatow "made Kevin Hart live with me for like six months," because he thought it would be "good for the show."

"It was a strange time," Segel said as he spoke about the unaired North Hollywood pilot, which also starred Amy Poehler, January Jones and Judge Reinhold. "We were all really young — none of us had really had that much success yet."



"And I just lived in a one-bedroom apartment,” the Shrinking star continued. “So all of a sudden, Kevin Hart was living with me, and he’d be like, 'Hey man, are you making breakfast? I'd like some too.' So then I'm making breakfast for Kevin Hart."

Segel went on to say he has "never seen anyone work as hard as" Hart does.

“We would be out doing stuff, being young dudes, and he would stay home and write," he recalled to Jimmy Kimmel. "You would think like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.' And then you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s how you do it. That’s how someone ends up being Kevin Hart.' "

"I still think about it sometimes. He's incredible," Segel added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.