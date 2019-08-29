Kevin Hart's terrifying ride in SHERP ATV: ‘We definitely just almost died’

Kevin Hart visited Jay Leno’s Garage Wednesday night, and the star of Ride Along bravely rode along with Jay in a 2017 SHERP ATV. The SHERP ATV is famous amongst off-road enthusiasts for its ability to go almost anywhere.

Kevin is a well documented car enthusiast, but he’s never been in a SHERP ATV. The $95,000 vehicle is quite unique. It boasts at 444.3 horsepower engine and massive tires tubeless tires that help it climb or float across any obstacle. Upon seeing the giant tires, Kevin noted, “They're much bigger than me.“

Jay took Kevin for a spin in the vehicle. They drove over rocks, up hills, and through streams. All of which terrified the Kevin. At one point he used a walkie-talkie to radio the producers for help. “They trying to kill me, he warned, “We definitely just almost died.“

After Jay destroyed a small tree, the producers intervened, telling Jay “You cannot kill Kevin Hart.”

With Jay in the doghouse, Kevin took a turn behind the controls. And even though the SHERP ATV easily handled the terrain, Kevin did not.

While climbing a pile of rocks, Kevin took his hands off the controls and reach out for Jay. He explained, “That's a black people thing...we do that, since my childhood.” After a while, Kevin got the hang of things, so don’t be surprised if you see him driving a SHERP ATV in the next Jumanji.