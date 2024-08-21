NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Actor Kevin James acknowledges the crowd prior to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets at Citi Field on August 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Actor, comedian and noted New York Mets fan Kevin James decided to recreate one of his most famous moments during Tuesday night's home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Dusting off his energetic introduction to the 2007 Daytona 500, James brought the energy to kick off the Mets game with the same welcome for fans at Citi Field.

In the annals of great meme recreations, this has to be up there. Endless kudos go to James for being willing to have some fun here, as this is just beyond delightful.

Sure, it's not the Daytona 500, but James being willing to do this again in general is pretty awesome.

Kevin James actually did the thing before the Mets game tonight 💀 pic.twitter.com/dbP574opIR — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2024

More MLB!

Paul Skenes' dip from great to merely good tanked his Cy Young chances and reopened the rookie race

The Braves' Michael Harris II had the most appropriate reaction to news of Austin Riley's fractured hand

1 of the people in this new Penguins staff photo doesn’t look like they belong

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Kevin James recreated his famously energetic Daytona 500 introduction to kick off a Mets game