Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Are Open to Baby No. 3 After Taking 'Some Health Time': 'Not Ruling It Out'

The couple is parents to daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7

Gary Gershoff/Getty Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle aren't shutting the door on baby No. 3.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 36, appeared on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files on Thursday, July 18, and told the former Bachelor star that he's not quite sure his family is done growing yet.

"If it's God's will, we'll see," Kevin said of adding another baby to his family. "It's like, we took some health time for my wife. She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She's kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful."

"Like all things, it just takes time and figuring out your life. But definitely not ruling it out," he added.

Kevin and his wife Danielle, 37, are already parents to daughters Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7.

In November, Danielle spoke to PEOPLE about how her daughters had been joining their dad on tour while he toured with his brothers.

"I think they're just so proud of them," Danielle said of her two daughters' admiration for their dad and uncles. "And my one daughter, Valentina, she kind of understands what's going on, but not really. So she gets nervous at them, but then is just so excited to see them up on stage."

"And then she says, 'Well, does Uncle Nick [Jonas] love me and does Uncle Joe [Jonas] love me?' And it's like, because there's so many fans that are screaming at them and she's like, 'Well they're mine,'" the proud mom laughed.

"Then Alena is just over the moon, just excited about it and wanting to bring her friends now. And so it's fun to see how they're reacting to it."

When they join their dad on tour, Alena and Valentina get the exciting opportunity to go behind the scenes. "They rule the backstage," Danielle said. "Soon it's going to be all the kids ruling together, and then the boys are just going to have to deal with it."

Last month, Kevin showed off a photo of his daughter Alena dressed as him from head to toe. "When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey day," the musician wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The adorable pic showed the preteen wearing a black curly wig, ripped flare jeans, a white collared shirt, and a denim jacket. Alena smiled as she crossed her arms, looking almost identical to her father.

"Which one is Kevin and which one is Alena?? 🤨 ," one fan wrote. "This is the cutest! Love it!😍🥺," wrote another fan.

