Kevin McCarthy Urges Trump To Stop Obsessing Over Crowd Sizes

Graeme Demianyk
·2 min read
Kevin McCarthy Urges Trump To Stop Obsessing Over Crowd Sizes

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has some advice for Donald Trump: ditch his focus on the large crowds attending the rallies for his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a Monday interview on Fox News, McCarthy said Harris was the “perfect person to run against” because, he claimed, she is “the biggest flip-flop” on policy, but indicated the former president is squandering the opportunity.

The new Democratic Party ticket appears to have generated a groundswell of support, as witnessed by around 15,000 people turning up to a rally near Detroit last Wednesday.

Trump on Sunday claimed a photo from the event had been AI-generated — a suggestion that was quickly and widely debunked — and continued to rant about crowds at his own rallies.

“You’ve got to make this race not on personalities,” McCarthy said, apparently reflecting wider GOP frustration with Trump’s recent tactics. “Stop questioning the size of her crowds and start questioning her position, when it comes to: What did she do as (California) attorney general on crime? Question what did she do when she was supposed to take care of the border as a tsar?”

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks to several thousand attendees at a campaign rally at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2024.
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks to several thousand attendees at a campaign rally at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

On Friday, addressing reporters at his Florida estate, the Republican presidential nominee was at pains to suggest he was drawing large crowds on the campaign trail amid the buzz surrounding the Harris rallies.

He went so far as to compare the crowd size at the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, to the audience for Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech.

His fixation continued Sunday when he posted the baseless AI claim on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane,” he wrote.

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Harris campaign fires back at Trump after he accuses her of faking ‘massive’ crowd sizes

    Vice President Harris’s campaign fired back at former President Trump after he accused her, without evidence, of using artificial intelligence to create false depictions of “massive” crowds at her rallies. “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” the KamalaHQ account wrote on the social platform X, responding to…

  • Walz Slammed by Former Battalion Leader: ‘He Did Not Earn the Rank’

    The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion

  • Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

    Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Harris presidential campaign finds legal world booster in Paul Weiss firm

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign to win the White House is getting a huge boost from Paul Weiss, a white shoe law firm with deep links to the Democratic Party. A favorite of Big Tech and Wall Street, Paul Weiss employees have donated more to Democratic candidates this election cycle than any other law firm. A partner from the firm has also helped Harris prepare for debates, while Chairman Brad Karp is rallying other lawyers around the vice president.

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • Trump spreads false conspiracy theory about Harris’ Detroit crowd size

    Donald Trump falsely claimed in a series of social media posts Sunday that “nobody” attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ Michigan rally last week — and said his Democratic rival should be “disqualified” over a “fake crowd picture.”

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Harris warns of implications of Supreme Court Trump immunity ruling

    In her remarks at a campaign rally in Nevada, Vice President Harris warned about the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month in former President Trump’s immunity case. “So much is on the line in this election and understand, this is not 2016, this is not 2020. This time around, the stakes are even…

  • Ann Coulter calls Trump an ‘awful, awful person’ but says she’ll vote for him

    Ann Coulter said she will vote for former President Trump in November, despite thinking he is an “awful, awful person,” because of his pick of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. The conservative media pundit has mostly sworn off Trump and urged on his rivals in the 2024 primary election, but told C-SPAN’s…

  • From Biden to Gabbard, here's what Harris' past debates show before a faceoff with Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly taunted her opponent's seeming reluctance to debate, telling a series of raucous audiences about Donald Trump's criticisms of her: “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Trump Breaks Twitter Hiatus With New Video Depicting Himself As Nation’s Hero

    His return to the social media platform comes ahead of an interview scheduled with X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk.

  • JD Vance Stuns CNN Host by Calling Stepmom Kamala Harris ‘Anti-Child’

    Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) continued his brazen framing of Democrats as “anti-child” on Sunday, referencing COVID-19 masking as an attempt to paint his opposition as out of touch as he struggles through a weeks-long, often self-inflicted battering over his past comments.Vance told CNN host Dana Bash that Democrats had become “anti-family” in policy and that Kamala Harris’ campaign was taking his “childless cat ladies” out of context. Before becoming a senator, he told ex-Fo

  • Ukraine Is Making Serious Moves In Its War Against Russia – And Moscow Is Furious

    Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.

  • MAGA ‘Plagiarism’ Meltdown Over Kamala ‘Copying’ Trump Idea

    Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris a “copycat” after she supported scrapping federal taxes on tips earned by service and hospitality workers during a Las Vegas rally on Saturday.“When I am president, we will continue our fight for working families of America, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” Harris told the crowd.The former president reacted to her remarks on his social media app Truth Social, writing “This was a