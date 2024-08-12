Kevin McCarthy Urges Trump To Stop Obsessing Over Crowd Sizes

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has some advice for Donald Trump: ditch his focus on the large crowds attending the rallies for his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a Monday interview on Fox News, McCarthy said Harris was the “perfect person to run against” because, he claimed, she is “the biggest flip-flop” on policy, but indicated the former president is squandering the opportunity.

The new Democratic Party ticket appears to have generated a groundswell of support, as witnessed by around 15,000 people turning up to a rally near Detroit last Wednesday.

Trump on Sunday claimed a photo from the event had been AI-generated — a suggestion that was quickly and widely debunked — and continued to rant about crowds at his own rallies.

“You’ve got to make this race not on personalities,” McCarthy said, apparently reflecting wider GOP frustration with Trump’s recent tactics. “Stop questioning the size of her crowds and start questioning her position, when it comes to: What did she do as (California) attorney general on crime? Question what did she do when she was supposed to take care of the border as a tsar?”

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks to several thousand attendees at a campaign rally at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

On Friday, addressing reporters at his Florida estate, the Republican presidential nominee was at pains to suggest he was drawing large crowds on the campaign trail amid the buzz surrounding the Harris rallies.

He went so far as to compare the crowd size at the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, to the audience for Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech.

His fixation continued Sunday when he posted the baseless AI claim on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane,” he wrote.

