What Is Kevin Spacey Thinking With This Evil "Let Me Be Frank" YouTube Video?

Girl, no, not again.

That seems to be Twitter's collective response to Kevin Spacey, who broke his silence since he attempted to respond to allegations in October 2017 of sexual assault by the actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 when the incident took place, with his own, badly misconceived coming-out narrative. On Monday, he appears to have made another spectacular PR mistake, on Christmas Eve no less, when he posted a video to YouTube (embedded at bottom), titled "Let Me Be Frank."

In the video, he affects the Southern accent of Frank Underwood, the House of Cards character who was unceremoniously booted by the show after eight HoC employees also brought forth allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Wearing a Santa apron in amateurish home video lighting (Netflix has already clarified they were definitely not involved), Spacey talks directly to camera as he does on the show, speaking dialogue that the actor, a Shakespeare devotee, probably thinks is full of wit and double entendre—"Isn't it just so brilliant that you can't tell if I'm talking about my own narrative or Frank Underwood's storyline?"—but actually comes off as deeply threatening, sinister, accusatory, and not at all clever. Moreover, it is incredibly ill-timed, coming on the heels of the news that he will face felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of former Boston WCVB-TV news anchor Heather Unruh at a Nantucket bar in July 2016.

The only thing that this video truly accomplishes for Spacey is that it's made it all the more obvious how badly he needs the counsel of agents and publicists and management, all of whom dropped him after the allegations came out. Below, the full text of the spine-crawling message he delivered in the video, if you care to read: