Key bridge needs significant repairs - council

Waterproofing on York's Lendal Bridge has failed in several locations, according to a council report [Geograph/Ian Capper]

York's Lendal Bridge is in need of "significant" repairs due to water damage and corrosion, the city council said.

The cast iron crossing, which is a key city centre route, dates back to 1863 and spans the River Ouse between Station Road and Museum Street.

City of York Council is reviewing how to carry out repairs with minimal traffic disruption and did not confirm whether a full closure would be necessary.

A decision on traffic management options and a potential start date for the works would be announced soon, the Local Democracy Service reports.

Existing waterproofing on the bridge had failed in several locations, a report said, resulting in the steel work becoming corroded.

Along with corrosion repairs, the bridge will be fully repainted along with deck replacement and resurfacing works.

The council's transport director, James Gilchrist, said the scheme would ensure the bridge would remain safe for years to come.

“The works will be significant but form part of the routine approach to ensure this major asset will continue to be in a safe condition,” he said.

The crossing is one of two in the York area set for major works, according to the infrastructure report.

Works to strengthen Appleton Road Bridge in Bishopthorpe are set to begin in December and are due to finish in March.

Listen to highlights from North Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

Related internet links