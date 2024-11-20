Key Bridge replacement is at risk as disaster relief programs dry up

It was a promise President Biden made the same day that the Key Bridge and six Marylanders fell into the Patapsco River - the federal government would foot the bill for rebuilding the Key Bridge. Now, nearly 8 months later, federal agencies are running out of time, and money to keep that promise. Between severe weather events like Hurricane Helene, or catastrophes like the Key Bridge collapse, communities across the country have asked the federal government for help. Now, money for key disaster relief programs is drying up.