Key GOP Senators Rebuke President Trump Over Jan. 6 Pardons

Prominent GOP senators are condemning President Trump’s sweeping clemency for violent Jan. 6 convicts who destroyed the Capitol and attacked police officers.

“I do not support pardons given to people who engaged in violence on January 6, including assaulting police officers, or breaking windows to get into the Capitol,” Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement provided to the Daily Beast.

The Republican senator from Maine added, however, that “some Americans were caught up in the crowd on January 6 and may well deserve the clemency President Trump has given.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) seconded Collins' sentiment, telling CNN he is a “back-the-blue guy” and feels “people who assault police officers—if they do the crime, they should do the time.”

“There is a great difference between violent crimes and non-violent crimes,” Collins added. “Violence must never be tolerated in America.”

Trump—shortly after being sworn in on Monday—moved to free more than 1,500 people who were charged with crimes related to the storming of the Capitol in an effort to derail the certification of the 2020 election.

Republican criticism of his actions mark the first split between major Republican players in the Senate and the president.

“I don’t think that the approach of a blanket pardon that includes those who caused harm, physical harm, to our police officers, to others that resulted in violence, I’m disappointed to see that. And I do fear the message that is sent to these great men and women that stood by us,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told CNN.

Former Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pointed to Vice President JD Vance’s remarks that violent criminals should not be pardoned.

“Well, I think I agree with the vice president,” McConnell told Semaphor .

Collins noted that while she takes issue with Trump’s Jan. 6-related pardons, she also opposed former President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon members of his family, and individuals convicted of violent crimes.

Trump’s pardons came shortly after Biden opted to issue eleventh-hour preemptive pardons for lawmakers, staff and witnesses that served on the Jan. 6 select committee, which sparked an uproar from top Trump allies in Congress.