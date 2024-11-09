'Key milestone' reached in hospital development

A development at a Surrey hospital has reached a "key milestone" following the installation of a building extension, an NHS trust has said.

The Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) development at Woking Community Hospital is made up of 10 large modular units which were transported from Cramlington, Northumbria.

Ashford & St Peter's Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the modular units were delivered over two weekends in October and November.

Stephen Hepworth, director of planning and contracting at the trust, said: “This is an exciting phase of the CDC development as the installation of the building extension is now complete following some construction delays.

“The transportation and installation of the modular units required a multi-agency approach, and I’d like to thank everyone involved, including Surrey Police and those from the local area who came to see the delivery of the units, for their support and cooperation during this time.”

The extension to the building will be connected to the current hospital and will offer computerised tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), as well as expanding the ultrasound capacity.

The development will offer a local centre, preventing the need for 30,000 hospital visits outside of Woking annually, the trust added.

The new CDC services are due to start by the end of 2024.

Follow BBC Surrey on Facebook, and on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story

Related internet links