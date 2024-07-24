Key moments from Sir Keir Starmer’s first Prime Minister’s Questions

Sir Keir Starmer faced questions from the Opposition and his own MPs in the House of Commons in the first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) led by a Labour leader in 14 years.

Here are some of the key moments:

– Cordial exchanges with Leader of the Opposition

After flinging criticism at each other during the election campaign, Sir Keir and Rishi Sunak have swapped places as Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition.

But their first head-to-head at Prime Minister’s Questions was a cordial affair, with Mr Sunak calmly posing a series of questions, including on Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer left Downing Street for the House of Commons for PMQs on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

In an example of one such exchange, the Conservative Party leader concluded his question with: “So, can I ask that he continues to be responsive to Ukraine’s new requests so that they don’t just stand still but can decisively win out against Russian aggression?”

Sir Keir began his reply: “I can assure him that we are of course talking to Ukraine about how they deal with the Russian aggression that they are facing.”

– Sunak jokes Britain’s Olympians will not want his advice on winning

Mr Sunak, in his first PMQs as Leader of the Opposition, made light of his party’s drubbing at the General Election.

As he wished Team GB the best for the Paris Olympics, he added: “Although to be honest, I’m probably not the first person they want to hear advice from on how to win.”

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak made light of his party’s drubbing at the General Election (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The self-deprecating joke prompted laughter in the chamber, as well as a chorus of “aww”.

– Sir Keir glad that Sir Ed Davey has changed out of his wetsuit

The Prime Minister responded to a question from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, but not without first commenting on his change back into office attire after an election campaign fought through attention-grabbing stunts.

“I’m glad he’s in a suit today because we’re more used to seeing him in a wetsuit,” Sir Keir said.

Sir Ed’s election campaign featured him trying out a variety of water-based stunts including surfing, stand-up paddling and going down a water slide in a rubber ring.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was reprimanded by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for using a ‘prop’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

– SNP taunted and scolded for bringing a prop

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn began by congratulating Sir Keir and the Labour Party on “ending Tory rule”.

He was quickly taunted by a shout from the Tory benches – “and yours”.

Mr Flynn turned to the previous night’s vote relating to the two-child benefit cap, and noted that former Labour leader Gordon Brown, who campaigned with Sir Keir, had told Scottish voters to vote Labour to end child poverty on the front page of the Daily Record.

But Mr Flynn was reprimanded by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle for holding a printout of the Daily Record headline he referred to, with Sir Lindsay saying: “Props are not allowed to be used. Never mind, put it down. We don’t need any more.”