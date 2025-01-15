Here are the key negotiators who helped get a Gaza ceasefire deal

The Associated Press
·3 min read

A ceasefire agreement in Gaza has been reached between Israel and Hamas after more than 15 months of war. The United States, Egypt and Qatar have mediated the long-running efforts to halt the fighting in the ravaged Palestinian territory, often coming close to a deal before a frustrating breakdown in negotiations.

The latest round of talks proved successful this week, with all sides bringing their top negotiators to the Qatari capital, Doha.

Here is a look at the key players who negotiated the deal:

David Barnea

The head of Israel’s spy agency headed up Israel’s negotiation team throughout the negotiation process.

Working alongside the head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency and top political and military advisers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and meeting with the Biden administration, Barnea was the highest-profile member of the Israeli negotiating team — but kept his own proclivities private during the talks.

Ronen Bar

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency also has been involved in negotiations for months. Bar’s agency handles matters relating to Palestinian security prisoners, some of whom, under the agreed-upon deal, are set to be released by Israel in exchange for hostages.

Bar has led the agency since 2021. Just days after the devastating Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel that launched the war, he took responsibility for failing to thwart the militants. He said investigations into what happened would need to come after the war.

Brett McGurk

President Joe Biden’s top Middle East adviser has been putting together a draft of the deal from the discussions with the two sides as the lead negotiator in the Israel-Hamas negotiations.

McGurk has been a fixture in U.S. Mideast policy for more than two decades in the National Security Council and White House under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

He's shuttled frequently to the Middle East for talks with senior officials about the conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Steve Witkoff

President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East has met separately in recent weeks with Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, another key mediator.

Witkoff, a Florida real estate investor and co-chair of Trump’s inaugural committee, has kept in contact with Biden’s foreign policy team as the incoming Trump and outgoing Biden administrations coordinated on the deal.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister led his country’s pivotal mediation efforts in the stop-start negotiations. He has been a key communicator with Hamas throughout the process, as Israel and Hamas have not communicated directly.

The most consequential phase of negotiations — those that have occurred over the last few weeks — took place in Doha, his country’s capital.

Al Thani said the ceasefire would take effect Sunday.

Hassan Rashad

The director of Egypt’s General Intelligence Agency was also a liaison with Hamas throughout the talks.

Rashad took office in October 2024, replacing former chief intelligence official Abbas Kamel, who led the negotiations during the first ceasefire in November 2023.

Several rounds of negotiations have occurred in Cairo, and the mediators will move to the Egyptian capital Thursday for further talks on implementing the deal.

Khalil al-Hayya

The acting head of Hamas’ political bureau and the militant group’s chief negotiator is based in Qatar but does not meet directly with Israeli or American officials, communicating instead through Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

His role increased in importance after Israeli soldiers killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip. Sinwar, the architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, was believed to be dictating the Hamas stance in negotiations up until his death.

But even before Sinwar’s death, al-Hayya was managing affairs for the militant group. Al-Hayya, seen as less of a hardliner than Sinwar, had served as Sinwar’s deputy and had managed ceasefire negotiations in 2014 as well.

He is a longtime official with the group and survived an Israeli airstrike that hit his home in Gaza in 2007, killing several of his family members.

