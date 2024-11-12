Key NHS waiting list target set to be missed, health chiefs say amid warning children are being ‘let down’

Rebecca Thomas and Jane Kirby
·4 min read
The waiting list for hospital treatment in England is close to a record high (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)
The waiting list for hospital treatment in England is close to a record high (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

The government will not meet its ambition of getting NHS waiting times down to 18 weeks without investing in primary care, children’s services and mental health, NHS leaders have warned.

Healthcare chiefs also warned there is a “fundamental mismatch” between demand for services and what the NHS is able to do.

The boss of a trust that provides community and mental health services warned children are being “let down” amid “enormous” waiting lists.

“It’s really disappointing to see how absent children are, first of all in terms of policy, and I couldn’t account more strongly the extent to which I think they are being let down collectively,

“Waiting lists are enormous and are simply growing as things stand...there is a fundamental mismatch between demand and capacity as things stand,” they said.

The warnings come after the Labour government outlined its ambition to ensure 92 per cent of patients receive care within 18 weeks within the next five years. The target was first introduced under Tony Blair’s government and it was last hit in February 2016.

To meet the target, it has pledged to deliver an extra two million NHS appointments a year.

Currently, the waiting list stands at 7.6 million, with the latest figures showing some 282,664 people in England had been waiting more than a year to start routine hospital treatment at the end of August.

The poll found almost three-quarters of trust leaders, 71 per cent, and all bosses from acute specialist and ambulance trusts, think it is unlikely or very unlikely that the NHS can meet 18 weeks over the next five years.

The boss of one NHS trust said: “The government have got the most focus on getting back to 18 weeks, which is the hardest standard to meet of all.

“If you think, there were seven million people on a waiting list, and as fast as you take them off, currently, we’re putting more people on.

“So that is a huge numbers game that’s going to cost a huge amount of money, unless you can do something to arrest the increase of people going on to waiting lists.

“If you don’t create the capacity in primary care, in children’s services, in mental health, you can’t do the management of people properly in the community and stop them getting so acutely unwell.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “There will be progress, but can trust leaders, with hand on heart, say that they’re going to meet that 18-week standard? I think that is really difficult and challenging to predict.”

The survey also found 79 per cent of trust leaders are either worried or very worried about meeting demand for services over the next year, a similar proportion to 12 months ago but higher than the 61 per cent reported before the pandemic.

It comes as a report from the Institute Fiscal Studies claimed NHS performance “remains worse” than prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, although “hospital activity has increased substantially over the last year”.

Last month, the government said its 10-year plan for the health service will include shifting more care from hospitals into the community.

Almost all, 98 per cent, trust leaders supported the policy change, although 72 per cent said they are either worried or very worried about whether sufficient investment is being made in public health and sickness prevention in their local area.

In her Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves described the £22.6bn increase in the day-to-day health budget as a “down payment” on the 10-year plan.

She also insisted it will “bring waiting lists down more quickly” and towards the 18-week target.

However, Ms Cordery said the funding “needs to cover significant costs”, such as pay rises.

“In terms of the Budget allocation, what we do know is that much of it is already allocated. And I think that’s going to be one of the challenges,” she said.

“The big 22-plus billion pounds is across two years and then, when you drill into that, it needs to cover significant costs that are already allocated.

“So that includes pay rises, which are going to eat into that significantly.

“In terms of those allocations, I think they’re big numbers, they’re welcome numbers, but, in terms of outgoings already slated, we know that they’re not going to go that far.”

One trust leader described the “real tough financial conditions of our local government partners” and warned the Budget will add to problems for some services.

They added: “Given that they have to balance their books every year, because it’s their statutory responsibility, they are finding it really challenging, and I think the new Budget will be even harder for them, especially if care homes and domiciled agencies have to incur the NI costs that they have at the moment – that’s only going to increase problems in the sector.”

The Department for Health and Social Care was approached for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Musk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago

    After all that election night excitement, it seems Elon Musk just doesn’t want to go home. Multiple sources have told CNN that amid the post-victory buzz around Mar-a-Lago, the Tesla CEO has been at Donald Trump’s Florida resort almost every single day over the past week, with Instagram posts under the location tag showing him dining with the president-elect and his wife on Sunday, as well as spending time on the grounds with his son over the weekend. “Dining with him on the patio at times, toda

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Taunt Of Ukraine's Zelenskyy Is Slammed Online

    President-elect Donald Trump's son was ripped as "vile."

  • 'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court

    Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.

  • Authoritarianism Expert Shatters A Trump ‘Illusion’: ‘One Of The Biggest Scams Of All’

    Ruth Ben-Ghiat said this reason for voting for Trump would have “very sad” consequences.

  • RFK Jr.’s new bully pulpit sends public health shock waves

    President-elect Trump’s promise to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” on health is demoralizing public health experts, who worry he could meddle with key government agencies, amplify vaccine hesitancy and direct agency funding to favor his preferred views. Those include removing fluoride from public water, promoting a wide variety of unorthodox and unproven treatments…

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor to remain at post as some call for her to step down

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made clear she has no plans to step down, according to people close to her, despite calls from some on the left that President Joe Biden should be allowed to try to name a successor before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • Gallego defeats Lake in Arizona Senate race

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is projected to beat Republican Kari Lake in a consequential race for a seat in the Senate, dealing the former local news anchor her second straight electoral loss, according to Decision Desk HQ. Gallego, who has served in the House for nearly a decade representing a Phoenix-based seat, will succeed outgoing…

  • Kamala Harris drinks wine and plays Connect 4 in joyful post-election pic posted by her niece

    What would you do if you'd just been dealt a devastating, extremely public defeat?If your answer is "drink wine in leggings," then vice-president and former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris can do you one better: Drink wine in leggings, sporting a messy bun, while playing Connect 4."Back to where it all began only a few months ago," Harris's 40-year-old niece, Meena Harris, wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that depicted a smiling, laughing Harris sitting cross-legged on the

  • GOP Senator Stammers as He’s Confronted With $88B Price Tag for Trump’s Deportation Plans

    Republican Senator John Barrasso on Sunday struggled to hold firm on his commitment to fund Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan when confronted with the eye-popping price tag. Trump has repeatedly spoken about his vision to remove every illegal immigrant from the United States, with estimations suggesting 10-12 million people would fall under the deportation scheme. On Thursday, Trump told Kristen Welker that there “is no price tag” to stop him from undertaking the plan.

  • John Oliver Exposes Trump’s Likely Cabinet: ‘Oops! All A**holes’

    Talk of who will fill President-elect Donald J. Trump’s new Cabinet has already inspired rampant speculation, and a chart of potential picks from CNN revealed “a deep bench of idiots, freaks and wannabe tough guys,” according to John Oliver. “That chart f---ing sucks,” The Last Week Tonight host said Sunday. “It looks like a ‘choose your fighter’ screen where the only thing they’re fighting is the arc of the moral universe. It looks like an advent calendar where every circle opens up to a tiny p

  • Trump Tells GOP to Bypass Senate Confirmation Process, Block Biden Judicial Appointments

    Despite an incoming Republican majority, Trump wants new party leadership to agree to recess appointments

  • Americans looking to move abroad after Trump's win flood Google

    Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively.

  • Even Fox News Can’t Let Lara Trump Get Away With Ridiculous Attack on Harris

    Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just

  • Americans Didn’t Vote for What Donald Trump Is About to Give Them

    For 40 years, Republicans have mixed populist rhetoric with plutocratic policies. Maybe this time, Americans will finally get wise to the con

  • Ukraine says it intercepts radio communications from North Korean soldiers in Russia

    Ukraine's military intelligence has intercepted what it claims are radio communications between North Korean soldiers in Russia, amid media reports of a massive troop buildup ahead of an attack in the Kursk region.

  • Trump Hiring Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • Social Media Users Not Thrilled Trump Is Giving Stephen Miller So Much Power

    Some people noticed the immigration hardliner's quotes echo comments made by Nazi leaders in the 1930s.

  • Republicans quickly battle to replace Stefanik in House GOP leadership

    Republicans began scrambling to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as House GOP conference chair almost immediately after news broke that President-elect Trump had picked her to serve at the United Nations, with multiple contenders stepping into the race. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), the House GOP conference secretary, told The Hill she is running for Stefanik’s old…