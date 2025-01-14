Key quotes from French Prime Minister Bayrou's parliamentary address

Reuters
·3 min read
French PM Bayrou delivers his general policy speech in front of the parliament in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday told lawmakers that France was drowning in debt, but pledged to listen to ideas to renegotiate a landmark 2023 pension reform in a bid to win support from the left to pass the 2025 budget.

Below are some of the key quotes from his speech in parliament:

DEBT:

"There are countless causes for concern. However, there is one that emerges with glaring force: our country's over-indebtedness."

"Since the war, France has never in its history been as indebted as it is today. I affirm that no policy of recovery and rebuilding can be conducted if it does not take into account our over-indebtedness and if it does not set itself the objective of containing and reducing it."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I affirm that all the so-called government parties have a responsibility in the situation created in recent decades. And I affirm that all the opposition parties, constantly demanding additional spending, have also danced the fatal tango that has led us to the edge of this precipice."

"This debt is a Damocles' sword hanging over our country and our social model."

EUROPE:

"For France to keep its treasure of civilization alive and to continue to share it with the world, Europe, our Europe, must become a strategic community, a political and defence power on the dimension of the economic power that it should be."

"France's prosperity depends on that of Europe."

POLITICAL DEADLOCK:

"Our deadlock is not only financial. It is also political."

"At the heart of this deadlock there is something cultural, our inability to live with pluralism; to disagree without threatening each other with the worst. Indictments and invectives undermine citizens' trust. It’s time to change our democratic software."

ADVERTISEMENT

PENSION REFORM:

"The imbalance of our pension system and the massive debt it has created cannot be ignored or evaded."

"Pension reform is vital for our country and our social model."

"I note considerable progress in this impassioned debate: no one denies that there is a serious problem financing our pension system. At the same time, many of the participants in the discussions affirmed that there were ways to improve, that the same result could be obtained through a fairer reform. I have therefore chosen to revisit this issue, with the social partners, for a short time, and under transparent conditions."

"I hope that this agreement will be reached. But if the partners do not agree, the current reform will continue to apply."

PUBLIC FINANCES:

"The objective is: 3% public deficit in 2029 ... It will be proposed to set the public deficit target for 2025 at 5.4% of GDP."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am announcing the creation of a special fund entirely dedicated to state reform, financed by realizing a portion of the assets, particularly real estate, that belong to public authorities so that we can invest, for example, in the deployment of artificial intelligence in our public services ..."

CUTTING RED TAPE

"The government will engage in a powerful movement of debureaucratization. The bill to simplify economic life that has begun to be examined must be adopted quickly."

MAYOTTE:

"The migration crisis that this (overseas) department is experiencing can no longer be ignored, unless we want to make the people of Mayotte second-class French people. No debate is taboo on this subject."

NEW CALEDONIA:

The events of May 2024 have plunged this territory into a deep quagmire. I hope that the political process will resume with negotiations that should be concluded by the end of the quarter. At the end of January, I will invite the political forces to come to Paris to open these negotiations ..."

ADVERTISEMENT

MERCOSUR:

"The agreement with Mercosur imposes production standards on our farmers that are not imposed on their competitors. This is unacceptable."

(Compiled by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Lough)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency

    The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.

  • Michelle Obama will skip Trump inauguration, but ex-Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush will be there

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the second time in two weeks that she is not attending a gathering of former U.S. leaders and their spouses, but former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will be there.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Trump Has Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown In Wild Rant Aimed At ‘Moron’ TV Host

    The president-elect said he had an “obligation” to attack one specific late night host.

  • Mexico And Canada's Leaders Had Hilarious Responses To The Whole "Gulf Of America" And "51st State" Thing

    It's all reality TV at this point.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • Column: Trump wants to grab control of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal. He's already bungled it

    Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.

  • Mary Trump Exposes The ‘Sordid’ Truth About Uncle's Leadership In Disasters

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.

  • North Korea's suicide soldiers pose new challenge for Ukraine in war with Russia

    After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.

  • Mexican president might avoid Trump's 'day one' tariffs

    In late November, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global trade by threatening 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, effectively ripping up a regional trade agreement, if the two countries didn't do more to curb migration and the flow of drugs. It was a big test for Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum, the country's first female leader who had taken office just eight weeks earlier. Analysts thought the scientist-turned-politician might be too rigid and reserved to navigate the volatile U.S. leader with the relative aplomb of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Biden names Navy aircraft carriers after Clinton, Bush

    President Biden on Monday named Navy aircraft carriers after former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. “I am proud to announce that the next two Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two former presidents: Bill Clinton and George W. Bush,” Biden said in a statement on Monday. “When I personally delivered…

  • Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Elon Musk With Clip of Firefighters Exposing His ‘Lies’

    Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he

  • Ivanka Trump Reveals Her Role For Dad During His Second Term

    Donald Trump's daughter talked about politics being a "very dark, negative business."

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Lara Trump Slams People Blaming California Wildfires on Climate Change

    Lara Trump used a Fox News interview Thursday night to criticize people blaming the deadly wildfires ripping across California on climate change. The president-elect’s daughter-in-law, who formerly co-chaired the Republican National Committee, dished out several hot takes during the segment on Hannity. Host Sean Hannity brought her on the air after he angrily dismissed a tweet from Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) calling the Los Angeles fires a “preview of coming atrocities.” Hannity also flipped out at a