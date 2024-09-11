Key quotes from the Harris-Trump debate

(Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took the stage on Tuesday night for their first and only scheduled presidential debate before the Nov. 5 election.

Here are some key quotes:

ECONOMY

"I believe in the ambition, the aspirations, the dreams of the American people, and that is why I imagine and have actually a plan to build what I call an opportunity economy," said Harris.

"Look, we've had a terrible economy, because inflation, which is really known as a country buster," said Trump.

"People can't go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they've done. They've destroyed the economy," said Trump.

ABORTION

"I pledge to you, when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v Wade as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law," said Harris.

"Now, I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. ... Now states are voting on it. ... Each individual state is voting. It's the vote of the people. Now it's not tied up in the federal government," said Trump.

IMMIGRATION

"I'll tell you something, he's going to talk about immigration a lot tonight, even when it's not the subject that is being raised," said Harris.

"Our country is being lost, we're a failing nation," Trump said, referring to people crossing into the country illegally.

TARIFFS

"They are not going to have higher prices," Trump said, defending his tariffs proposal.

COVID-19

"But what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with COVID, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during COVID," said Harris.

PROJECT 2025

"What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again," said Harris

(Compiled by Costas Pitas, Tim Reid and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Daniel Wallis)