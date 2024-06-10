Key road to close for resurfacing works

The essential maintenance should be finished before the summer tourist season starts up in full [Getty Images]

A key route into Exmoor is set to close as resurfacing works are scheduled.

Essential maintenance work is being carried out by Somerset Council on the B3224 this week, near Withiel Florey.

A section of road between Blagdon Lane and the Withiel turn-off is being resurfaced from Monday, 10 June to Thursday, 13 June.

Road closures will be in place between 09:30 and 15:30 BST on those days.

Outside of these hours the road will be open as normal but road-users need to be aware that the surface is uneven with covers in place, as work will be in progress.

A diversion will be in place while the road is closed.

