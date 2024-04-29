KFC to launch an "eau de BBQ" perfume with scents of smoke, charcoal and marinating meat

Promising to tantalise with scents of marinating meats and smoky BBQ, KFC launch a perfume (Press handout)

Fast-food giant KFC have launched a perfume, named “No. 11 Eau de BBQ”.

Far from smelling like a chicken shop, the perfume is said to evoke the scents and aromas of a classic British barbecue, with smoky and woody notes and an undertone of charcoal.

While successful perfume houses like Tom Ford and Le Labo experiment with similar woody and smoky fragrances, KFC’s perfume will try to capture what it calls the “irresistible scent of a BBQ” by adding undertones of blended spices and marinated meat.

Scent of a burger? Bring BBQ season forward with a spritz of something smelly (Press handout)

The base notes of the scent will be largely charcoal and smoke leaning, with heart notes of wood and top notes of spice (a secret blend of 11 herbs and spices), and marinatedmeat, creating what the fried chicken restaurant dubs “a tantalising aroma”. The Standard, we should make clear, has not smelt the creation.

Whilst smelling of a barbecued chicken burger might not be everyone’s preference, the perfume is being launched in conjunction with a new menu item from KFC, promising the lofty-sounding “ultimate BBQ burger”.

The new sandwich consists of original recipe chicken, crispy onions and barbecue sauce, all topped by a brioche-style bun.

Eau de burger (Press handout)

The fragrance is available from April 29 and at £11, the perfume is roughly the same price as a bucket of six-piece original recipe chicken.

KFC has pledged that 100 per cent of sales proceeds are going to the KFC Foundation, which supports organisations across the country which “empower young people to unleash their potential and build a positive future.”

On the fragrance itself, brand manager at KFC Phoebe Syms said: “No 11 Eau de BBQ captures the mouth-watering scent of our brand-new Ultimate BBQ burger, which allows you to sizzle with every spritz.

“This one is for the real die-hard KFC and BBQ fans, because who said fragrance can't also be finger lickin’ good?”

The limited-edition perfume is available for £11, via KFC online, kfcshop.co.uk