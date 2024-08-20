Khan hints at Brexit split with Starmer

Sadiq Khan conceded that it would not be possible to rejoin the EU in the short term - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu

Sadiq Khan has hinted at a Brexit split with Sir Keir Starmer by suggesting the UK could rejoin the EU in “the medium to long term”.

Last month, the Prime Minister said last he did not believe Britain would return to the bloc in his lifetime.

But Mr Khan, the Labour Mayor of London, said that “in the medium to long term, there will need to be a conversation about whether we have a better future inside the EU or outside of it”. He conceded that it would not be possible to rejoin in the short term.

In its general election manifesto, Labour pledged that “there will be no return to the single market, the customs union, or freedom of movement”, but has promised to “improve” the UK’s post-Brexit trade deal with Brussels and seek closer cooperation on security issues.

Sir Keir was asked in July whether there would be any circumstances in which the UK would rejoin the single market or the customs union within his lifetime and said: “No, I don’t think that that is going to happen.

“I’ve been really clear about not rejoining the EU, the single market or the customs union, or returning to freedom of movement.”

Asked whether he agreed with Sir Keir, Mr Khan told the New Statesman magazine: “Well, I hope Keir has a very long lifetime! I don’t want any conspiracy theories about how long I want Keir to live for.

“But it’s not possible in the short term for us to rejoin the EU. I think referendums are once in a generation issues. In the medium to long term, there will need to be a conversation about whether we have a better future inside the EU or outside of it.”

Senior Tories have accused Labour of plotting to reverse Brexit, with Rishi Sunak claiming during the election campaign that Sir Keir was seeking a “cosy deal” with the EU and Labour was “not being straight with people about that”.