Kharkiv crisis continues as Russia mounts most intense cross-border incursion to date
Over 7,500 residents have been evacuated as the crisis forces Zelenskyy to cancel his Spain and Portugal visit.
“I think people have to remember who Melania really is,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Stephanie Grisham said it was an "absolutely" significant development for Donald Trump.
The MSNBC host did not hide her disgust.
Yulia Morozova/ReutersLess than 24 hours after Vladimir Putin sent his defense minister packing after reportedly privately blaming him for failures in the war against Ukraine, another top Defense Ministry official was yanked out of bed by masked security forces.Counterintelligence agents reportedly arrived armed to the teeth to detain Lieutenant-General Yury Kuznetsov, the head of the Defense Ministry’s personnel department, on bribery charges Monday. The Investigative Committee announced in a p
Critics aren't buying this big claim by the son of the former president.
Nick Akerman, Former Assistant US Attorney and Former Watergate Prosecutor, shares his insight on if the appearance of Speaker Mike Johnson, Governor Doug Burgum, and other Republicans attending former President Trump's court hearing calls for a judge to remove them due to potentially intimidating to a witness. Akerman also talks about Michael Cohen's second day of testimony, and states that at this point the case is pretty much over. He speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
The Ohio Republican's explanation went awry.
MSNBC's Alex Wagner questioned the legality of the move, given the gag order the former president is currently under.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign. “You handle it,” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to kee
The teenager is about to graduate high school
The former president's appearance will mark the ninth time that he has addressed National Rifle Association members at a major public gathering.
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is now banned from entering nearly 20% of her state after another tribe banished her this week and the leaders of a sixth tribe recommended taking that action over comments she made earlier this year about tribal leaders benefitting from drug cartels. The latest developments in the ongoing tribal dispute come on the heels of the backlash Noem faced for writing about killing a hunting dog that misbehaved in her latest book. It is not clear how these controversies wil
Putin, speaking to China's Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to Beijing this week, said Russia remained open to dialogue and talks to solve the more than two-year-old conflict. China's plan and further "principles" made public by President Xi Jinping last month took account of factors behind the conflict, Putin said.
"The Late Show" host spotted an uncomfortable moment from the former president's criminal trial.
Alon Skuy/Getty ImagesAmong the weirdest revelations at Donald Trump’s ongoing criminal trial in New York was this snippet from ex-lawyer Michael Cohen: The former president’s “locker room talk” excuse for the leaked Access Hollywood footage of him talking about groping women actually came from his supportive wife, Melania.Cohen, who appeared Monday on the witness stand, recalled being on vacation in London with his family when dealing with the potentially catastrophic fallout to Trump’s then-sp
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) emerged from court proceedings Monday in former President Trump’s hush money criminal trial and called the Manhattan courtroom “the most depressing thing I’ve ever been in.” “First of all, I’m disappointed in the courtroom. I’m hearing, ‘Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump.’ He is ‘former President Trump,’” Tuberville said to the media outside…
A New York appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a gag order against former President Trump in his hush money criminal case. The order, imposed on Trump by Judge Juan Merchan, bars Trump from publicly commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff or the judge’s family. It does not prevent him from attacking Merchan or Manhattan District…
Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in a Miami federal prison, according to sources familiar with the situation. Navarro, the former Trump White House adviser, was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump Jr. confirmed the visit to ABC News.
North Korea may have supplied its ally Russia with weapons made five decades ago.