Flashy Game 2 Dark Seer not enough to shake Liquid

KheZu of Lithium: KheZu finished with an overall KDA of 8/11/45 in a 1-2 loss to Liquid in the Dreamleague Season 10 Qualifiers.



In Game 1 KheZu played Magnus and had a very difficult time. Liquid did an excellent job playing around his Reverse Polarity, never giving KheZu the opportunity to bring the game back with a huge play in a teamfight. He finished with a 1/2/5 KDA. KheZu struck back in Game 2 with a great Dark Seer performance. He made some extremely impressive plays with Vacuum and Wall of Replica, showing off why he's one of the only offlaners willing to pick the hero. He finished with a 5/2/31 KDA. In Game 3 KheZu struggled to find openings in Liquid with his Centaur Warrunner. Whoever KheZu initiated a fight on would just get saved with a cold embrace, leaving KheZu stranded behind enemy lines. He finished with a 2/7/9 KDA.



