Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Terrified' for Her Daughter True and Her Younger Nieces to Be Teenagers at the Same Time

Khloé Kardashian isn't quite ready for the next generation of Kardashians.

The Good American co-founder, 40, spoke with Scott Disick on the first episode of her new podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, where the two discussed whether they want their kids to be in the spotlight like they are.

"Now that we are both parents, what advice would you give to your kids? Do you want them to be a part of this world?” Kardashian, who is mom to 6-year-old daughter True and 2-year-old son Tatum, asks Disick.

“I feel like it’s up to them. They don’t seem very interested, but I remember Kylie and Kendall at their age not being interested at all. And not wanting to do the show or be on the show or being any part of it," Disick says, who shares daughter Penelope, 12, and sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

"And at that time, I don’t think they even knew what it was or what it was gonna be, but they definitely were like we’re going to school. You guys can film. Even though they were like, on the show at a default," he continues.

Kardashian interjects to say that they were "barely" on their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the first few seasons.

“Just like if the cameras are rolling, they were in the background type thing. But it’s crazy to think what they’ve become," Disick says. "Now look at the 13 or 14 grandkids. When they all become of age, what they could do is like a royal rumble of the world. It’s insane.”

“It’s terrifying. It is terrifying,” Kardashian agrees.

“Look at what two girls…like Kendall and Kylie blew up a whole society of their age,” Disick says.

Kardashian then says that Disick's mentality is a good way to look at their situation.

“Thirteen different personalities hitting a different demographic?” Disick asks.

“I am so terrified just for Storm, Chi, True and Dream to be teenagers at the same time. I am terrified,” Kardashian admits.

“And then you have the older – North, Mas, this one, that one. They’re going out," Disick says of Kim Kardashian's daughter North and his son Mason. "They’re going to be like, ‘Oh, there’s my cousin. Oh, there’s, Oop. This whole club’s my cousin. Let’s gooo!’ It’s going to be insane. Imagine the guy on the microphone having to name-drop every person.”

“It’s going to be a problem," Khloé responds.

