Khloé Kardashian Asks Fans Not to "Bash" Tristan Thompson or Jordyn Woods Ahead of 'KUWTK' Season Finale

From Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian spoke out ahead of the KUWTK season finale, which is all about Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn Woods.

She is trying to focus on the positives and doesn't want fans "bashing" Tristan or Jordyn.

Tomorrow we'll get another episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and we're FINALLY at the finale, which means that it's going to be all about the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, aka the storyline we've all been waiting for.

You may recall that when the dramz was going down IRL, Khloé had some strong words for Jordyn and Tristan, including a tweet aimed at Jordyn saying, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!" and an Insta story saying, "People reveal themselves through their actions...no matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake." Soooo it seemed like she was pretty pissed!

However, months later, Khloé has apparently chilled out and doesn't want KUWTK viewers to bash Tristan or Jordyn. How she thinks that's going to happen, IDK, but she told ET of the finale drama, "bashing either side is not cool for me...I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or...condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

Scott Disick, who was also at the interview, chimed in, saying, "I think a lot of people started getting too caught up in the negative side of things when, in actuality, the only thing that really matters is Khloé and her baby, True, and that's it. Nothing else...Let's just figure out how to get Khloé through it, not figure out how to get any negativity in it."

And while it's a nice idea that we should all focus on the positives here, Khloé and Scott are literally profiting off of milking this drama, so imma take all of this with a grain of salt. And probably take a side, lol.



