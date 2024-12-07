Khloé Kardashian Carries $33,000 Mini Hermès Bag That Barely Fits a Phone for Perfume Launch

The Good American co-founder carried the mini handbag as she arrived at Harrods in London on Friday, Dec. 6

Khloé Kardashian is proudly choosing style over function!

The Good American co-founder, 40, arrived at the launch of her XO Khloé perfume at Harrods in London on Friday, Dec. 6. She stepped out in a body-hugging, gold shimmery full-length dress with embellished jeweled accents and matching heels. However, it was her small but mighty handbag that deserved an honorable mention.

Kardashian accessorized with an Epsom Hermés Mini Kelly handbag in the luxury brand's neutral hue, Etoupe.



Tonal leather is lined on the inside, and the item features a dust bag and box. It currently retails at $33,000, according to Sotheby's.



Related: Khloé Kardashian Bares Almost All in Sexy Lingerie and Playboy Bunny Outfit for Provocative Photo Shoot

TheImageDirect.com Khloe Kardashian is seen arriving at Harrods for the launch of her perfume XO Khloe.

Kardashian is hardly ever afraid to show off her handbag collection.

In October, she was spotted with a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag.

For that occasion, she was photographed running errands in casual attire, with her Hermés handbag serving as a luxurious detail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Himalayan White Niloticus Crocodile design is priced anywhere from $170,000 to $300,000 on reselling sites, and her sister Kim Kardashian, owns a smaller version. Kim, who has been seen wearing the bag since 2014, also sported it in July 2023 to a soccer match between Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Osaka, Japan.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In 2021, momager Kris Jenner showed off her own fiery red Birkin on her Instagram Stories before supporting Kim at her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The Birkin bag, named after late British singer and actress Jane Birkin, has long been a status symbol known for its exclusive waitlists. The handbags can be priced anywhere between $10,000 to $2 million.



Read the original article on People