Khloé Kardashian Is Giving Therapy Another Shot After Previous Therapist Told ‘Something Private’ to ‘a Tabloid’

Khloé Kardashian is back in therapy — at sister Kim’s insistence — after a “jarring” experience nearly turned her off from the practice for good.

While she was going through her divorce from Lamar Odom, “I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid,” Kardashian, who first separated from Odom in 2013, told Bustle. “And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there.”

“I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore,” the Good American co-founder, 40, shared.

Ellen Von Unwerth Khloé Kardashian in 'Bustle.'

“It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else,” Khloé shared, adding that she opted to work out instead of searching for another therapist.

“The place that I felt the safest was the gym,” explained Khloé, who has previously said "working out is my therapy."

However, on the past episode of The Kardashians, both her sister Kim and best friend Malika Haqq urged Khloé to return to traditional therapy. As Khloé told Bustle, when she turned 39, she decided to start seeing the same therapist her sister sees.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Khloé Kardashian says sister Kim Kardashian encouraged her to return to therapy.

“She’s really lovely and I really like her,” Khloé said. “Kim was really adamant. I was like, ‘I’ll do this for you.’ “

While Khloé admits “I dragged my feet,” she shared that after her sessions, “I was like, ‘Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.’ And my therapist was like, ‘I think you should come three days a week.’”

“She was like, ‘You really need to be here,' " she told Bustle. "It all worked out."

