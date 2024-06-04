Khloé Kardashian Gushes Over Kendall Jenner Posing in a Nipple-Baring Dress on a Yacht: ‘Best Nips in Town’

Kendall's sexy look just garnered some hilarious feedback from her older sister

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner poses in a nipple-baring bodycon while on a sister's trip with Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner is sailing on the free-the-nipple movement.

Anyone who’s following the supermodel, 28, and her sister Kylie Jenner on Instagram know that the two have been spending some quality time in Mallorca. And during the Spanish getaway, they've been busy snapping glamorous outfit photos.

The latest of which have come from the 818 Tequila founder, who on June 4 posted a series of braless photos taken on a yacht during the island vacation.

In the pictures, Kendall wears a lilac high-neck mermaid bodycon gown made of sheer fabric revealing that she once again ditched pasties in favor of a nipple-baring look.

Although the dress appeared to have little support on top, that didn’t stop Kendall from running around on the mega boat as she admired the sunset.

The moment was in fact so sexy that Khloé Kardashian had to leave some sisterly love, She commented, “I love when you show the Nips. Best nips in town," under the post.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner wears sheer look on a yacht, which garners a hilarious reaction from her sister Khloé Kardashian

Kendall has proved plenty of times that she’s not really one for bras.

On multiple occasions, she’s walked down the runway, posed on the red carpet and posted photos on social media with her nipples almost or entirely on full display.

In fact, she walked her first high-fashion show for Marc Jacobs in 2014 with her “boobies out,” but she was “pretty chill” about it.

"I'm all good with the nipple so it didn't make me any more nervous. I genuinely was like, 'Dope — whatever they want',” she said in a 2022 Vogue Life in Looks video.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Kendall Jenner attends the screening of "Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)" during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The moment no doubt prepped her to double down on the naked look at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she turned heads in a nearly see-through tulle white gown.

Some things never change and to this day Kendall — who’s also embraced going topless in a previous Calvin Klein campaign — is still down to show a hint of skin.

Earlier this year, she rocked a sheer abs-baring Helsa dress while on a New Year’s vacation with best friend Hailey Bieber.



