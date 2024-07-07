Khloé Kardashian and Her Kids True and Tatum Complete Color Run Together

Kardashian showed off the trio's vibrant outfits for the race — which included paint-splattered sneakers

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and daughter True

Khloé Kardashian is living the mom life in color!

The reality star and her kids — True, 6, and Tatum, who turns 2 later this month — participated in a color run together, and Kardashian, 40, shared highlights of their vibrant experience on Instagram on Sunday, July 7.

The trio wore matching shirts for the event, along with accessories that added splashes of color. Kardashian opted for a multicolored bandana, purple sunglasses and a removable orange mustache (that Tatum also tried on for fun).

Her bright ensemble was quite the departure from the sleek white cutout dress she wore to Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons.

True rocked a bright pink bandana, sunglasses and matching beads, while Tatum had a green bandana and sunglasses.



Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and her kids True and Tatum

In one video, Kardashian and True ran while the Good American founder cheered, "We're doing it!" In another clip, they showed off the medals they got upon completing the event.

Kardashian's Instagram update concluded with a post-run photo of a pair of sneakers splattered with all different colors. She fittingly captioned the post with different color heart emojis.

Kardashian recently spoke about her parenting style — which involves lots of quality time with her kids — in the June 27 episode of The Kardashians. The mother of two revealed that she sometimes feels judged for constantly being at home with her daughter and son.

"For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy,' " she said during a confessional.



Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum

"Like, 'You spend too much time with your kids, you never want to be social, you don't have any friends,' but for me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids," she continued.

However, Kardashian knows that her family's constant togetherness won't last forever and wants to take advantage of the bonding time available to them at the moment.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian's kids Tatum and True

"But there's gonna be a time that my kids are gonna want to choose their friends over me," she explained.

"And right now, when I have the opportunity and the privilege of having dinner with my kids every night, I'm going to take advantage of that," she added.



Kardashian shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

