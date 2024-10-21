Khloé Kardashian Hosts 'Cousins Pumpkin Party’ for Kardashian-Jenner Kids: ‘The Cutest Halloween’

The Good American co-founder shared several snaps and videos on social media from her annual pumpkin-decorating bash

khloe kardashian/instagram Khloé Kardashian with her children True and Tatum for Halloween

Halloween is an important time of the year in the Kardashian-Jenner household!

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Khloé Kardashian shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories, which she'd posted to her Snapchat the day prior, from the 2024 edition of the annual pumpkin-decorating party she throws for the kids.

In one shot, the Good American co-founder, 40, carried her youngest child, son Tatum, 2, while holding 6-year-old daughter True's hand. The trio wore adorable matching skeleton-inspired outfits for the bash.

"Come inside my 2024 cousins pumpkin party!" Khloé wrote across the photo, adding a link to further Snapchat posts.

khloe kardashian/instagram The Halloween-inspired sweet treats at the party

Related: Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 7, and Son Tatum, 2, Cuddle Up with Kris Jenner in Sweet Disneyland Snaps

Another image gave fans a glimpse of the Cake Gourmet Sugar Service Halloween-inspired sweet treats that were on offer, while a further shot showed Khloé posing in a matching skeleton outfit with nephew Psalm West, 5, and her mom Kris Jenner, who was dressed in a Snow White costume.

"My mom showed [up] as Snow White! I thought one of my sisters hired a Disney Princess, but no... it was @krisjenner," Khloé wrote over the snap, adding red, blue and yellow heart emojis.

"The cutest Halloween sweet treats," Khloé wrote over another photo of some cakes and biscuits.

khloe kardashian/instagram (L-R) Psalm West, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian

Among The Kardashians' star's snaps, she also gave a shoutout to Mr. Jack O' Lantern for supplying a stunning pumpkin display, as well as giving fans another look at the decorations for the event, and showing the kids playing with blue slime.

"It's not a party without the slime," Khloé wrote over a video, adding a ghost emoji.

"Slime is always at our parties and the kids never get tired of it. We always try to incorporate new stuff, but slime wins every time... right, True?" she asked her daughter while showing fans around the bash on her Snapchat.

There were also canvas-panting and pumpkin-decorating stations, among other exciting things for the kids to do.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

khloe kardashian/instagram Pumpkins at the party

Related: Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 7, Is the Best Sister as She Helps Brother Tatum, 2, Rock Climb for the First Time

Khloé regularly shares family updates on social media, and last year she posted photos and videos of the Kardashian-Jenner kids at the party with pink slime in a glitter bowl.

The reality TV star spares no expense when it comes to her Halloween celebrations, and recently showed fans two giant sculptures of The Nightmare Before Christmas protagonist Jack Skellington which had been erected outside her house.

“We have a special guest at the front of the house…” she wrote in a Snapchat post shared on Thursday, Oct. 3.

“This year for my Halloween decor, I wanted to do something that the kids would love,” she wrote.

khloe kardashian/instagram Khloé Kardashian's pumpkin party

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Khloé also joined sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker and the kids to attend Nights of the Jack, an immersive Halloween experience in Calabasas, Calif.

Kim, 44, documented the trip on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Oct. 18, with momager Kris, 68, posing with her several of her grandchildren in one sweet image.

"All these pumpkins. All these cutie kids of ours,” Kim said as she showed the group, which included her daughter Chicago West, 6, and Khloé’s daughter True, who were front and center.

Kim also showed fans some jack-o'-lanterns hanging from trees, among the multiple posts. She added the spooky soundtrack, “This Is Halloween,” from The Nightmare Before Christmas.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.