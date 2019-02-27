Khloé Kardashian Likes Tweets Slamming Jordyn Woods as Tristan Thompson Likes Her Sexy Photos

Khloé Kardashian is letting her social media activity do the talking for her.

As Jordyn Woods is set to give her first interview since she allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloé, 34, liked two pointed fan tweets about the news.

One was in response to a tweet claiming the Kardashian family is “smearing” Woods’ name “for ratings.”

“She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault?” the fan responded. “Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”

The second was about Woods’ upcoming interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk. PEOPLE has confirmed that the episode will air Friday on Facebook Watch.

“I really don’t understand the point of this,” the fan wrote. “There’s no way she can justify what she did.”

Thompson, 27, has also been active on social media: He recently liked Kourtney Kardashian’s super sexy Instagram photos of her, Khloé and Kendall Jenner showing off their outfits before hitting up an Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Thompson’s double tap probably won’t be getting him back in the family’s good graces. The basketball player was first caught cheating on Khloé last April when photos and videos surfaced of him getting close to other women just days before she gave birth to their daughter True. Though she initially forgave him, they had been living apart since the fall, and a source told PEOPLE last week that things “never really went back to normal” between the couple.

According to the source, if there’s a silver lining to this latest drama with Woods, “it’s that Khloé will finally be able to move on.”

“It really seems she’s able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan,” the source said. “She deserves so much better. In the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn’t care about his relationship with her.”

