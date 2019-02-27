Khloé Kardashian Likes Tweets Slamming Jordyn Woods as Tristan Thompson Likes Her Sexy Photos

Khloé Kardashian is letting her social media activity do the talking for her.
As Jordyn Woods is set to give her first interview since she allegedly hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloé, 34, liked two pointed fan tweets about the news.
One was in response to a tweet claiming the Kardashian family is “smearing” Woods’ name “for ratings.”
“She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault?” the fan responded. “Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”
The second was about Woods’ upcoming interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk. PEOPLE has confirmed that the episode will air Friday on Facebook Watch.
“I really don’t understand the point of this,” the fan wrote. “There’s no way she can justify what she did.”
Thompson, 27, has also been active on social media: He recently liked Kourtney Kardashian’s super sexy Instagram photos of her, Khloé and Kendall Jenner showing off their outfits before hitting up an Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Thompson’s double tap probably won’t be getting him back in the family’s good graces. The basketball player was first caught cheating on Khloé last April when photos and videos surfaced of him getting close to other women just days before she gave birth to their daughter True. Though she initially forgave him, they had been living apart since the fall, and a source told PEOPLE last week that things “never really went back to normal” between the couple.
According to the source, if there’s a silver lining to this latest drama with Woods, “it’s that Khloé will finally be able to move on.”
“It really seems she’s able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan,” the source said. “She deserves so much better. In the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn’t care about his relationship with her.”
As for Woods? The 21-year-old model moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house in the wake of her alleged hookup with Thompson, and a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the family is “pissed” that she may try to make amends during her public appearance on Pinkett Smith’s show. According to the source, Woods signed an “ironclad NDA” with the family. (A representative for Woods did not comment when contacted by PEOPLE.)
“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” the source said. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”
The source added that “the Kardashians are feeling 100 percent done with Jordyn.”
“They’re saying she should’ve reached out directly, but she did,” the source said. “They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention. On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry,’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”
“Tristan has been telling Khloé that he feels bad and that they have a kid together and that he disrespected her as the mother of his child,” the source added. “He’s trying to make amends.”
As the source put it, the alleged affair between Woods and Thompson was a “one-time thing.”
“She was drunk but not blacked out,” the source said. “Afterwards, she knew she had messed up and was like, ‘I gotta go, I gotta go.'”
In particular, Jenner, 21, is struggling to move past the alleged betrayal by her longtime best friend.
“Kylie still seems torn,” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “It’s going to be very difficult for her to cut Jordyn completely out of her life.”
Kardashian broke her silence about the scandal Tuesday on Twitter.
“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!” she wrote. “I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!”
“I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all,” she added. “Until then remember to be kind to one another.”