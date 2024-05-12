Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True Wrote and Illustrated a Story About Her for Mother's Day
The Good American co-founder celebrated Mother's Day with her two kids on Sunday, May 12
Khloé Kardashian's kids made sure she had an extra special Mother's Day this year.
The Good American co-founder, 39, shared a glimpse at the treats and gifts she received — including a sweet story from 6-year-old daughter True — to celebrate the annual holiday.
The mom of two kicked off her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 12, with a photo of a yogurt breakfast that she received that was topped with strawberries and granola, alongside pink flowers and a card.
Kardashian then shared a closer look at the card, which had a cutout paper flower on it with a purple handle that spelled out her daughter's name.
She opened up the card to find a story called "My Mother: A True Story," which was "written and illustrated" by True.
Kardashian also shared a photo of the assorted pink flowers she received in a Mother's Day bouquet alongside a note that wished her a "Happy Mother's Day."
Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.
Last month, Kardashian looked back on her own childhood to show the family resemblance between generations.
In a fan edit shared on her Instagram Stories, the reality star could be seen posing next to her brother Rob Kardashian, 37, in a throwback photo juxtaposed against a more recent picture of True and Tatum.
She made the same connection between herself, her kids and her brother in a post one week earlier. Kardashian posted a sweet snap of her daughter and son while referencing their cute outfits.
"My mini Me and my mini Robert," she captioned the look at True's white embroidered dress and Tatum's monochrome short-sleeved onesie.
The Kardashians star also showed some love for Rob's daughter, Dream, at the beginning of May. She shouted out her niece after receiving a sweet note of gratitude from the 7-year-old written on Good American stationary.
"Thank you for dinner. I epresheot [sic] it," read Dream's handwritten message. "Love Dream."
"I love her soooooooo," Khloé wrote alongside a photo of the note, adding a double-heart emoji to her caption.
