Khloé Kardashian Reveals Nanny Put Kids to Bed for First Time Despite Starting 1 Year Ago: 'I'm Such a Lunatic'

The Good American co-founder is admitting she's pretty particular about her kids' bedtime routine

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and her two kids

Khloé Kardashian is admitting that she's pretty particular when it comes to putting her kids to bed.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, went with her mom Kris Jenner, 68, to her sister Kim Kardashian's birthday party, noting on the way over to pick Kim, 43, up that her daughter was being put to bed by her nanny Roya for the first time.

“True was like, ‘Who’s gonna put me to sleep?’ And I’m like, True, ‘Roya’s going to put you to sleep.’ She’s like, ‘Who’s gonna say my prayers.’ I’m like, Roya!” Khloé laments to Kris as they sit in the car together.

“Well maybe if you show me the routine and I memorize it and practice, then audition …” Kris jokes to Khloé.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'So Happy' for Daughter True, 6, as the 'New Face' of Kid's PJ Brand: 'So Excited'

“Mom, my nanny has been here over a year. This is her first time putting her to sleep because I'm such a lunatic," Khloé says, as Kris agrees, "Yeah, you are."

In a confessional, Khloé shares that her family often gives her grief for her rigid schedule, but she doesn't mind.

“Oh my God. Everyone in my family shames my schedule. Everyone. But I just don't care," Khloé says.

Khloé shares her two kids — Tatum, 23 months, and True, 6 — with ex Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, the proud mom shared that True was beginning her modeling career.

In an Instagram Reel posted by Khloé, True exclaimed, “Hey guys I have an announcement. I’m the face of Zip N’ Bear!”

The Kardashians star then took over the video, sharing, “True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N' Bear. She loves these jams and she’s more excited about the fact that ‘Little Zippy,’ who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas.”

“We are so excited!” the adorable mother-daughter duo said at the end of the video in unison.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.