Khloé Kardashian Says Connection Between Son Tatum and Nephew Saint 'Can't Be Explained': 'Absolute Sweetest'

"They were destined to be in one another's lives," Kardashian wrote in her caption

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram (2) Saint and Tatum, Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian loves the special bond between her son Tatum and his cousin Saint.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Good American co-founder shared a sweet snap of her 2-year-old son as he gave his older cousin Saint, 8, a hug. The two boys both wore white shirts, smiling together as they sat at a table.

"I was going through my camera roll and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum. Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can’t be explained," Kardashian wrote in her caption.

"They were destined to be in one another’s lives! Proud auntie! Proud mommy! 🥹🤍."

"Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do 🩶🩶," sister Kim Kardashian, 43, wrote in the comments.

Khloé shares her son and daughter True, 6, with ex Tristan Thompson, 33.

At the end of August, The Kardashians star shared several adorable pictures to Instagram of herself, True and Tatum posing in front of a giant pastel crayon balloon arch in honor of True's first day of first grade.

True could be seen smiling in her school uniform with her cat in her arms, while her mom got emotional over the milestone in her caption.

"First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!!" she shared. "I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel."

She continued to admit, "I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time 🤍."

Thompson also shared pictures with his little ones by the balloons, similarly admiring how much his daughter has grown.

"Twinny first day of 1st grade 🥹🥹," he wrote. "Time flies my wow!"

The proud dad continued to reference his late mother Gigi, who he says is "looking down" on True and all her accomplishments.

"I know Gigi’s looking down on you and she is sooo proud of you and how amazing you are and how you’re the best big sister. I love you Tutu 🤞🏾♥️," he said.



