Khloé Kardashian And Scott Disick Address Rumors They 'Hooked Up'

After years of facing hook up rumors, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick are clearing the air about the nature of their relationship.

On Wednesday, the reality star kicked off her brand new podcast, “Khloé in Wonder Land,” live on X and sat down with Disick.

Fans have long questioned the duo’s connection considering Disick has made his fair share of flirtatious passesat Kardashian for years.

Disick shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder and Disick dated on and off until 2015.

During the episode, Kardashian told Disick that he was the “number one person” fans requested her to interview on the podcast when she took a poll, before revealing that her social media followers specifically wanted to know if they ever “hooked up” with each other.

“Fuck yeah,” Disick jokingly answered, before Khloé clarified, “No, we haven’t.”

Dubbing the rumors “nasty” and “wild,” the Good American founder then asked Disick if he finds it “strange” that “for years, people have always ran with this narrative” he was either hooking up with her or her other sister, Kendall Jenner.

“I don’t think it has any truth [to it], so they just run with anything. Just like, ‘Oh look at their relationship, they’re close,’ boom. Let’s just say something ridiculous,” he said. “And then people with us, because we get along well, people are like, ‘They’re soulmates!’ Like, bro, I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates.”

Disick continued, “The fact that people think that is psychotic. But I guess if I was watching a show [like ‘The Kardashians’], and I wanted it to be, you know, entertainment, I guess I would jump to those [conclusions] too.”

Kardashian then declared that she and Disick would be “annihilated” if they ever actually did start hooking up.

“The crazy thing is, if we actually were together, we would be annihilated for it,” she said. “No one’s ever happy.”

“It would be pretty crazy,” Disick said of pursuing a relationship with Khloé, who doubled down adding, “Yeah, it’s disgusting.”

“But it would be totally fine in two weeks, these days, Like after two weeks of annihilation, it would be like, ‘And it worked.’ It’s psychotic,” Disick added.

Back in October 2023, Kardashian shut down rumors yet again after her mom Kris Jenner claimed that Disick had a “crush” on her following an episode, in which Disick alluded that she was his ideal woman.

“Scott has a crush on [Khloé], but it’s like a brother/sister crush, where he looks at you and admires—” Kris said in an outtake shown after the episode’s credits.

Kardashian rapidly cut Jenner off, adding, “That’s not a thing. There’s no such thing as a brother/sister crush, unless you live in the six states that legalize incest, and we don’t do that here.”

Watch Kardashian’s first episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land” below.

Khloé in Wonder Land is officially LIVE on X! Catch my first-ever podcast episode with @ScottDisick!! Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/2HLEWiTTTC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 8, 2025

