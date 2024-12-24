Khloé Kardashian Shares Why She and Her 2 Kids Are Missing Christmas Eve with Her Family for the 'First Time in a Long Long Time'

The Good American co-founder shares her two kids — Tatum, 2, and True, 6 — with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian's Christmas Eve plans are being put on hold.

The Good American co-founder, 40, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, writing that she and her two kids — Tatum, 2, and True, 6, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — will be missing her family's Christmas Eve celebrations this year as her kids have been sick.

"Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick," Kardashian said of her kids. "For the first time in a long long time we will miss Christmas Eve 🥹."

"I feel so terrible for my sick littles," she continued. "No fun but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!! ❤️🎄💚."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian

In a December interview with Bustle, Kardashian opened up about why she wanted her daughter True to have a sibling, noting that for her, the idea manifested when her dad died.

"Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain we felt," Kardashian told the outlet.

"And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kardashian explained how her two kids are "mirroring" some of her ultra-organized mannerisms.

“Sometimes my kids will want to line their toys up a certain way, and then I feel bad because I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, they’re mirroring what I’m doing,' " she said.

Kardashian explained that it wasn't until she had kids that she understood the importance of giving yourself grace.

"I had that challenge a lot more before I had kids. It was really hard for me to see it as clearly as I do now," she said, adding, "I’ve learned it’s okay for me to show a messy room because I don’t want them to feel like everything has to be perfect."

