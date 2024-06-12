Khloé Kardashian Supports Malika Haqq as She Shares 'Fears' About Using a Sperm Bank for Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, Haqq talks to Kardashian about her hopes for a second baby

Khloé Kardashian is giving her best friend Malika Haqq her full support.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from this week's episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 39, sits down with Haqq, 41, as the mom of one discusses the idea of using a sperm bank for a second baby.

“I do want to ask you, if you can, whenever, I can make an appointment when you can go with me,” Haqq asks Kardashian. “It’s the sperm bank part that I’m just like, I have a head thing about it.”

“And what are your fears about the sperm bank?” Kardashian follows up.

Haqq then explains that it’s her previous expectations that are giving her pause with the process. “I guess it’s maybe my disappointment with not doing it the way I thought I would do it, like being married and all those things,” she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Nanny Put Kids to Bed for First Time Despite Starting 1 Year Ago: 'I'm Such a Lunatic'

In a confessional, Kardashian, who is mom to Tatum, 23 months, and True, 6 with ex Tristan Thompson, opens up about these fairytale-like expectations and the pressure women put on themselves because of them.

“You don’t fantasize about, as little girls, you’re not like, ‘Oh one day I want to go to a sperm bank and have another child.’ Like these aren’t things that you think about as a kid,” she says. “But for women, the older you get, time is ticking, and blah blah blah, so women put the pressure on themselves.”

Following the confessional, Haqq says to Kardashian, “I really can’t believe I’m gonna do it. Can just make you my baby daddy?”

“Oh my God, yes!” the mom of two jokes.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In last week’s episode, Kim Kardashian, 43, shared that she wishes she could be a more strict parent like her sister Khloé. In her confessional, the mom of four said that her kids often interrupt her at the most inopportune times.

"I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important," the SKIMS founder said.

The episode then switched to show clips of her son Saint rolling around on the floor and interrupting her confessionals.

"I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday," Kim said as she sat in a car, headed to jury duty.

“I don’t know why I don’t have it in me to be super strict," she admitted in a confessional. "Neither one of my parents were strict. Khloé is a lot better at being stricter. I wish I was more like that but, you know, I’m just one person and it’s overwhelming. Just how do I go about doing this all?“

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.