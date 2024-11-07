Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Is His Uncle Rob Kardashian's Mini-Me as He Wears His Old Boy Scouts Hat: 'Twins'

The Good American co-founder is a mom to daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Khloé Kardashian, son Tatum, brother Rob Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian's little boy is a mini version of Rob Kardashian.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Good American co-founder, 40, shared a carousel of snaps of her son Tatum, 2, on Instagram, as he posed wearing work boots, tan cargo pants, a flannel shirt and a blue and yellow trucker hat. In the caption, the proud mom of two revealed that his bear-patched hat is actually a hand-me-down from her brother Rob, 37.

"Fun fact- this is my brothers Boy Scouts hat #BabyRob #twins," Khloé shared in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos of Her Kids' Many Costumes as She Admits She's 'Happy' Halloween Is Over

In the comment section, fans couldn't get over how much Tatum looks like his uncle.

"Mini Robert Kardashian!!! The cutest !! 😍🙌❤️❤️👏🥹," one user wrote.

"That’s Mini Rob though😍," another shared.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé, Kris, and Tatum

In addition to Tatum, The Kardashians star also shares daughter True, 6, with ex-Tristan Thompson, 33.

Earlier this week, Khloé shared a selfie with Tatum sporting pajamas that featured pictures of Kris Jenner’s face as the momager celebrated her 69th birthday.

Smiling at the camera, the mother and son cuddled in bed as Tatum, placed his hand on his mother’s face. Khloé then posted another photo of the duo donning straight faces to the camera, before sharing a video of Tatum lying on her while she stroked his foot as music played in the background.