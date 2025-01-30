Khloe Kardashian recounts giving birth hours after Tristan Thompson affair bombshell

The 40-year-old reality star faced humiliation in 2018 when she gave birth to daughter True Thompson, just as a string of women stepped forward to claim they had slept with Tristan, 33. The star candidly recounted on her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, "I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. People were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?' And it was my first baby, and I said, 'I do, and we're all going to pretend,'…”