Kia EV3 review: the best family-friendly EV currently on sale

Kia’s latest EV model, the EV3 is it’s best electric car yet. It takes much of what we found impressive with the EV9 and the EV6 and packaged it all up in a family-friendly hatchback that starts at a mightily impressive £32,995.

For that money you get a nicely equipped Air model that will go 270 miles on its 58kWh battery. For £35,995 you can get the bigger battery (81kWh) Air model that will go a hugely impressive 375 miles. You can’t go further for less money.

Air trim gives you pretty much all you need, although you can step up to GT-Line and GT-Line S models if you really want to up the tech and add a bit more style.

The Kia EV3 is a stylish, modern-looking car with plenty of space inside for a family and a decent-sized boot, too. But it’s the way it drives that’s hugely impressive – it’s comfortable over the worst roads, quiet and there’s good visibility.

When it comes to affordable, electric family motoring, you can’t do better.

How we tested

From extensive testing in both South Korea and the US, replicating all sorts of driving on all sorts of roads similar to those in the UK, we know how good the car is – and it’s very good.

New Kia EV3 impresses with its comfort and refinement on the road (Kia)

Independent rating: 10/10

Pros: Well priced, long range, comfy drive, lots of space

Cons: Some may not like the looks, but that’s about it

Price range: £32,995 to £43,895

Battery size: 58kWh and 81kWh

Maximum claimed range: 375 miles

Miles per kWh: 4.2

Maximum charging rate: 128kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Next Drive: £1.60

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The entry-level Kia EV3 claims a maximum range of 270 miles, and Kias tend to be pretty accurate on range predictions with decent efficiency, too.

The bigger sellers are likely to be the models with the bigger 81kWh battery, which claims a maximum range of 375 miles for the £35,995 Air model, dropping ever-so-slightly down as you move up the range to cars with more kit and bigger wheels and tyres. The top-spec GT-Line S with a heat pump comes in at £43,895 and still claims a 361-mile maximum.

Based on range per pound, Kia says that the EV3 is Britain’s best value new car, and we wouldn’t argue – you can’t go further for less money.

Charging isn’t quite as fast as on some other Kia models, but the maximum charging speed is still a reasonable 128kW for the bigger battery, 102kW for the smaller one. That equates to a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes.

The way the EV3 drives is just as impressive. Performance is strong with both models covering the 0-62mph sprint in 7.5 seconds, while the ride is one of the more comfortable you’ll find in a battery-powered car; it’s comfy, without feeling too floaty. The steering is accurate and predictable, the view out is good making parking really easy, although even the Air model comes with parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The new EV3 is a brilliant family hatchback that just happens to be electric. There’s plenty of space in the front with lots of handy storage areas – you really get the feeling the Kia design team knows what’s important for a travelling family with cubbies and USB charging points aplenty.

In the rear seats, there’s enough space for a six-foot tall passenger to sit behind a similarly sized driver, while the doors all open wide for easy access. Headroom isn’t a problem in the front or back, either, while the view out is excellent wherever you’re sitting.

The interior looks as modern as the outside, while quality is also impressive, especially for the money.

The boot is big, too – certainly big enough for a family to squeeze a week’s worth of luggage in there, although you might have to take the parcel shelf out. For the record, it’s got 460-litres of space, while there’s a handy extra 25-litres of space in the frunk under the bonnet.

The Kia EV3’s interior is smart and well-made with two excellent 12.3-inch digital screens (Kia)

Technology, stereo and infotainment

All cars get Kia’s familiar twin-screen set-up with two 12.3-inch screens; one for the driver display and one for the infotainment. As with the EV9, there’s also an additional 5.3-inch screen that takes care of the climate control so you don’t have to delve into the infotainment screen’s menus as you do on some rivals’ systems.

The infotainment is easy to use and intuitive with bright, clear displays, while there’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to connect wirelessly. And when it comes to luxury kit, even the entry-level Air models get niceties such as heated front seats and steering wheel. Top of the range models get real premium features such as a head-up display, Kia’s Premium Relaxation Seats with footrests, electric seats that are heated in both rows and ventilated in the front.

GT-Line S models getting a premium Harman Kardon audio system that wasn’t especially great to listen to when we connected to it, but reasonable enough.

The usual safety and driver assistance systems are all present and correct, too, with even the most important ones – including adaptive cruise control – on the entry-level Air models.

Prices and running costs

We’d highly recommend the entry-level Air models in particular, with the 58kWh battery model starting at an impressive £32,995 and the 375-mile 81kWh version costing £35,995. Given the quality and space on offer, that’s seriously impressive.

As is the efficiency, with Kia claiming 4.2 miles per kWh of battery power used meaning, on a smart energy tariff like E.ON Next Drive, you could be paying as little as £1.60 for every 100 miles you cover.

On top of all that, there’s Kia’s seven-year warranty to give you confidence that any problems that do arise will be fixed free of charge.

The new Kia EV3 gets a big 460-litre boot, while there’s a frunk under the bonnet with an extra 25-litres of space (Kia)

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a suitable fast charger, the EV3 can charge at 128kW for the bigger battery, 102kW for the smaller one. That equates to a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Starting at £32,995 the EV3 is great value, although we’d pay a bit more and go for the longer range £35,995 Air model that claims a 375-mile maximum range. The top-spec GT-Line S is still good value for the kit you get at £42,995.

Does Kia replace batteries for free?

As with all EVs, the EV3 battery is covered for eight years and 100,000 miles, while Kia still has its impressive seven-year warranty for the rest of the car.

The verdict: Kia EV3

Kia has a brilliant range of EVs and the EV3 is the best of the lot. It’s a great small family car that ticks all the boxes, and that’s before you see the price and the long range. It’s fantastic.