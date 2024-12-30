Kia, Ford, Ram among 39,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week including notices for more than 22,000 Kia all-electric EV9 sport utility vehicles because some seats were missing mounting bolts.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28.

Volvo recall for air bag concerns

Volvo is recalling two of its 2023-2024 Volvo C40 electric crossover vehicles because the clamps may be improperly crimped on the driver's side inner far side air bag module (FSAB), which can cause the air bag to deploy improperly, Volvo said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the driver's side inner FSAB, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 11, 2025. Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10296.

Vehicles affected (2):

2023-2024 Volvo C40

Lamborghini recall for oil leak potential

Lamborghini is recalling two of its 2024 Revuelto sports cars because the oil circuit connection flange screws may have been improperly tightened during assembly, which could cause the oil line to leak and increase the risk of a fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will Inspect and repair the flange screws as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 7, 2025. Owners may contact Automobili Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276. Automobili Lamborghini's number for this recall is L74X-R.03.24.

Vehicles affected (2):

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

Polestar recall for air bag deployment issue

Polestar Automotive USA is recalling seven of its 2024 Polestar 2 electric vehicles because an inner airbag may not deploy properly. The clamps may be improperly crimped on the driver's side inner far side air bag module (FSAB), which may cause the air bag to deploy improperly and not protect the driver as intended during a crash, increasing the risk of injury, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the driver's side inner FSAB, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 11, 2025. Owners may contact Polestar customer service at 1-800-806-2504. Polestar's number for this recall is RP1044.

Vehicles affected (7):

2024 Polestar 2

The 2024 Polestar 2 at the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov 16, 2023.

Mercedes-Benz recall for rear axle concern

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 17 of its 2025 E 350, E 350 4MATIC and E 450 4MATIC sedans and E450 4MATIC All-Terrain station wagons because the camber strut bracket may have been improperly welded onto the rear axle carrier, possibly resulting in separation of the bracket from the rear axle carrier. Rear axle carrier failure can cause a sudden loss of vehicle handling and control, increasing the risk of a crash, Mercedes-Benz said in a NHTSA report.

Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until their car dealer replaces the rear axle carrier, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 16, 2025. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Vehicles affected (17):

Mercedes-Benz E 350

Mercedes-Benz E 350 4MATI

Mercedes-Benz E 450 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz E 4MATIC All-Terrain

Jaguar recall for battery fire risk

Jaguar Land Rover North America is recalling 34 of its 2019 Jaguar I-PACE electric SUVs vehicles that received an improper interim repair under recall number 24V-633 because the high-voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire, according to a NHTSA report.

Owners should park and charge their vehicle outside and away from structures and limit their charge to a maximum of 80% until the recall repair is complete, the automaker said. Dealers will update the battery energy control module software as an interim repair, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 7, 2025. As a final repair, Jaguar will repurchase the vehicles under recall number 24V-633. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H529.

Vehicles affected (34):

2019 Jaguar I-PACE

A Jaguar I-Pace EV400 electric car stands on display at the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Auto Show on September 10, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Ram pickups recalled over inoperative headlights

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, is recalling 53 of its 2025 Ram 1500 pickups because incorrect headlight module software may cause the headlights to become inoperative, reducing visibility which can cause a vehicle crash, the company said in a NHTSA report. The vehicles also fail to comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Dealers will update the headlight module software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 21, 2025. Owners may contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is D4B.

Vehicles affected (53):

2025 Ram 1500

VinFast recall for center air bag issue

VinFast Auto is recalling 4,888 of its 2023-2025 VF8 electric SUVs because the center air bag mounted in the driver's seat may deploy improperly during a side impact crash and strike the driver's arm, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the center air bag, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 20, 2025. Owners may contact VinFast customer service at 1-833-503-0600.

Vehicles affected (4,888):

2023-2025 VinFast VF8

Ford recall for steering issue

Ford is recalling 11,922 of its 2023-2024 F-150 Lightning BEV (battery electric vehicles) pickups because the front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been tightened properly, allowing the front upper control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly. A detached control arm can cause a loss of vehicle steering and control, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect the upper control arm ball joint nut, and replace the nut and/or knuckle assembly, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 3, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S76.

Vehicles affected (11,922):

2023-2024 F-150 Lightning

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning truck at the 2023 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards on January 11, 2023 in Pontiac, Michigan.

Kia recall for missing seat mounting bolts

Kia is recalling 22,883 of its 2024-2025 EV9 SUVs because the second- and third-row seat mounting bolts may be missing and may not properly restrain an occupant during certain collisions, thereby increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and install mounting bolts as necessary free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 24, 2025. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC329.

Vehicles affected (22,883):

2024-2025 EV9

2025 Kia EV9

Car parts recalls

DiamondBack truck bed covers for detaching issue

DiamondBack Automotive Accessories is recalling 1,472 of its Switchback truck bed covers designed for 2015-2024 Ford F-150, 2017-2024 Ford Super Duty F-250 F-350, and F-450 vehicles as an aftermarket accessory. The cap clamps included with the cover may loosen over time, allowing the cover to detach during transit, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

DiamondBack will provide a kit including redesigned clamps, free of charge. Owners are advised to inspect and tighten the clamps before driving until the repair is completed. Interim notification letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed Jan. 8, 2025. A second notice will be sent once remedy parts become available, anticipated March 2025. Owners may contact DiamondBack customer service at 1-800-395-4002.

Parts affected (1,472):

DiamondBack Switchback cover

