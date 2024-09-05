KIC: Transforming Students' Careers Through Paid Internships in Bakersfield

CBC

A new six-year training program at the University of Guelph is set to prepare scientists for the inevitable: the next pandemic. The course, co-lead by researchers at the university, will use the One Health approach to research and build capacity for a next pandemic in Canada. The Canadian One Health Training Program on Emerging Zoonoses, or COHTPEZ, is the first training of its kind in the country. Dr. Jane Parmley, professor in the Ontario Veterinary College's Department of Population Medicine