Kick bishops out of Lords so they can focus on Church crisis, Commons told

An SNP MP has said bishops should be removed from the House of Lords so they can focus on fixing their own crisis in the Church of England.

Pete Wishart, the SNP MP for Perth and Kinross-shire, suggested members of the clergy would be better off dealing with the row behind the Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation than attempting to “run our country”.

He was among roughly 40 MPs to back an unsuccessful attempt in the Commons on Tuesday to remove the 26 bishops from the upper chamber, as he claimed they had a “whole range” of other issues to concern themselves with.

Sir Gavin Williamson, who tabled the amendment to the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill, also argued it was “fundamentally unfair” to have bishops making Britain’s legislation, likening them to the clerics with influence over Iranian laws.

Mr Wishart was speaking shortly after the Most Rev Justin Welby resigned over a damning report into his handling of the worst abuse scandal in the history of the Church of England.

It comes after days of pressure on the institution’s most senior figure to quit, with other bishops calling his position “untenable” and Sir Keir Starmer twice publicly refusing to back him.

The SNP MP appeared to reference the row during the Commons debate that followed the Archbishop’s resignation, suggesting bishops in the Lords would be better off focusing on recent events “we’ve seen in the news”.

He argued that the clergy will “stand out like a sore thumb in a cassock” when the hereditary peers have been removed under Labour’s reforms, adding: “How about sticking to their ministries? It’s not as if they’re without a whole range of issues just now.

“Wouldn’t they be better deployed in dealing with some of the things that we’ve seen in the news (over) the course of the past few days, far less concerning themselves with this attempt to run our country.”

Sir Gavin, who is Anglican, urged MPs to “seize the opportunity” to vote to remove bishops from the Lords on the basis it was “fundamentally unfair” to reserve seats for members of the clergy.

He said: “I can go through all the arguments of the presence of bishops in Parliament. There is only one other sovereign country that has clerics within their parliamentary body, and that is Iran.

“I do not think that is necessarily the best model for us to base ourselves on. This piece of legislation gives us the opportunity to be able to have a more reflective parliamentary body.”

Andrew Murrison, another former Tory minister, also drew parallels with Tehran, telling MPs: “We may not think we’re a theocracy in the same way as Iran is or indeed in the same way as Lesotho or Swaziland (which) retain the hereditary principle, but we are and we need to remedy that because appearances matter.”

The amendment to remove bishops from the second chamber was defeated by 378 votes to 41, meaning it won’t be taken forward by the Government.

The Bill as a whole, which proposes to abolish hereditary peers from the Lords, was later carried with a majority of 362 at its third reading. It will now be sent to the upper chamber for further scrutiny.

Mr Wishart also urged the Government to abolish the Lords entirely.

He told the Commons: “I’m just someone who intrinsically believes that if you represent the people, you should be voted in by the people.

“That to legislate requires consent, through some sort of electoral mandate, a group of people who vote for you to go into a legislature and to represent them, and allow you to make the laws of this land.”