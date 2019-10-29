A Kickball Umpire Called a South Carolina Mayor's Son Out—Then Things Got Ridiculous

In this column, Due Diligence, erstwhile attorney and GQ staff writer Jay Willis untangles the messy intersection of law, politics, and culture.

For most adults, playing in a kickball league is a low-stakes chance to run around, make some friends, and grab some beers once the game is over—or, depending on the league's culture, earlier. Not so for Michael Lockliear, the mayor of Moncks Corner, a South Carolina town of approximately 11,000 residents some 35 miles from Charleston. Earlier this summer, a complaint alleges, Lockliear used his mayoral powers to orchestrate the firing of part-time kickball umpire Graylnn Moran, Jr. after Moran called Lockliear's son, who is in his 20s, out in a close play at the plate.

The events in question took place on August 6, while Moran was officiating a match between Recreational Hazard—"a team made up of mostly Town of Moncks Corner employees and family members," the lawsuit says—and an out-of-town squad, the Toe Jammers. In the bottom of the eighth, the younger Lockliear, Andrew, stood on second. When his teammate put the ball in play, Andrew rounded third and broke for home. Moran, anticipating a throw to the plate, moved in to get a better angle.

This is the precise moment where everything went to hell. From the complaint:

Moran says he made $25 per game and about $1,200 over the course of a season, which is not nearly enough to have to put up with another grown man arguing with him over an elementary school P.E. game. Lockliear purportedly went beyond the bounds of standard-issue ref gripes, morphing into a city-league Lou Piniella and vowing to make sure Moran would never be able to call his adult son out at a home game again.

When Moran finally told Lockliear, "That's enough," the mayor allegedly "spun around" and offered the classic "What are you going to do about it?" rejoinder preferred by wealthy B-movie villains everywhere. The complaint adds that the chief executive of a Palmetto State town, described on the town web site as "friendly, welcoming and warm" and a "tight knit community," concluded his demonstration of civic virtue by returning to the dugout and kicking a water bottle.

A few days later, Moran received word from his supervisor, William Hamm, who informed him that the town's recreation director, Becky Ellison, had told him that "someone above her did not want [Moran] back out there." (“She called and asked me not to use him anymore,” Hamm told the Charleston Post and Courier.) Accordingly, Moran says he was thereafter stripped of his privileges officiating kickball games at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex. His complaint accuses Lockliear of slander, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and conspiring with Ellison and Hamm to rob him of gainful employment. "This political misconduct is a serious threat to the service of elected office and to the citizens of The [sic] Town of Moncks Corner," the lawsuit concludes.

In a statement provided to the Berkeley Independent in late August, Lockliear admitted to arguing a call but denied threatening Moran's job, assaulting a water bottle, or "mak[ing] any statement about owning or controlling the town I serve," he said. He claimed Ellison merely reassigned Moran for the season's last game in order "to avoid any chance of controversy on the final night," and asked Lockliear not to participate, either. Hamm, for what it's worth, has said that Moran can return to the umpire pool next year.

