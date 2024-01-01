Kicking off 2024 with air quality issues
Happy New Year! If you step outside on Monday, you'll notice poor air quality. Storm chances are slight this afternoon in the Valley and increase later in the week.
Happy New Year! If you step outside on Monday, you'll notice poor air quality. Storm chances are slight this afternoon in the Valley and increase later in the week.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large cargo ship with a fire in its hold is being kept 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) offshore of an Alaska port as a precaution while efforts are undertaken to extinguish the flames, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. There were no injuries to the 19 crew members aboard the Genius Star XI, which was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego, the guard's Alaska district said in a release. The fire started on Christmas Day
HALIFAX — Not so long ago, the largest community in Cape Breton was best known as home to one of the most toxic waste sites in North America: the infamous Sydney tar ponds. Containing one million tonnes of oozing sewage and industrial sludge — left behind after centuries of steelmaking — the site has since been capped with concrete and transformed into a sprawling urban park that opened 10 years ago. "It's a transformation from what was an industrial economy to one that is more service-based wit
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
Milton Police Sergeant Chad West spotted "Owen the Owl" in the middle of the road at around 9 p.m. on December 22 and turned around to help.
A warm month reached its peak on Friday as Tofino cracked its all-time warmest December temperature record
Some of the top animal stories of 2023 include the adoption of a massive cat, a golden retriever farm in Vermont and a giraffe born without spots.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come. The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. It was unclear how many people might have been killed or hurt. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported more than a dozen quakes in the J
Crews racing to build sand fortresses to avoid damage to houses on the coast.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage was captured at the AEON MALL Shinkomatsu shopping center in Komatsu, Ishikawa prefecture.It shows toppled shelves with toys and other products strewn across the floor. Another clip shows shoppers evacuating as water pools on the ground.The source of this video said the quake left the mall “a mess”.“There’s falling objects, there’s noise on the third floor, the sprinklers are broken and the water won’t stop, and Komatsu AEON is hell,” they said on X, according to a machine translation. Credit: @_tikuwa_1 via Storyful
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
An Alberta clipper is on the way bringing in the threat for freezing rain and snow. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Where's the snow? December has been a warm month for British Columbia as record breaking temperatures recorded in the region showing how above seasonal it has been. Weather Specialist, Amandeep Purewal shares more on what areas broke records and the pattern change expected in January.
The City of Toronto is opening four warming centres on New Year's Eve as temperatures in the city are expected to plummet overnight.Warming centres, which are opened when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issue a winter weather event warning, give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest, with access to facilities and other community services. Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday evening, with a low of -4 C. With wind chill, it'll feel like -1
Hundreds of people trekked out to the south side of Morro Rock to watch the massive surf on Saturday.
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage was captured at a shopping mall in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture. It shows people at a shopping mall reacting to the earthquake and products on the floor. Credit: @HorinOnsen via Storyful
Development banks globally are significantly increasing their financial commitments to support climate-related projects, focusing on sustainable development and green technologies in low-income regions.
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The strawberry, blackberry and raspberry fields of the Pajaro Valley stretch for 10 miles along the coast of California’s Monterey Bay, jeweled with fruit from April through early December. The valley’s 30,000 acres of farmland are also ruffled with emerald lettuces, Brussels sprouts and varieties of kale, bringing in roughly $1 billion in revenue to the region each year. All that abundance doesn’t come cheap. While American farmers elsewhere have watered their crops by fre
‘Ocean Safety Officers were transporting a male who sustained injuries from a shark encounter via jet ski to shore,’ police say
Cold mornings, cool afternoons this week
Snow continues across the maritimes, as freezing rain and ice pellets makes for a tricky commute across eastern Newfoundland. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.