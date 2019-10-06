'The kid loved it!!': Fans go wild over Prince George's adorable reactions at soccer match

It was a family fun day for the Cambridges.

Prince William and Duchess Kate took their two eldest kids to a Premiere League soccer match Saturday between Norwich City and Aston Villa. Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, sat in the stands with their mom and dad.

Twitter went especially wild for the young prince, who was filmed with adorably over-the-top reactions to an Aston Villa goal. Leaning back in his seat, George clapped and yelled while sporting Aston Villa colors and showing off several missing teeth.

"Absolute scenes, the kid loved it!!" tweeted Dan Bardell, who runs a YouTube channel for fans of the team.

"Prince George is a mood and then some," another user captioned a video of him cheering.

"Can't get enough of the clips of Prince George going ballistic," another added. "They are clearly the only away fans in that section of the stand which makes it even better."

Prince George appears to be following in his dad's footsteps: William is also a major Aston Villa fan. He told BBC in 2015 that he has been a fan since he was in school.

