'Kid President' Is Now Old Enough to Vote in the 2024 Election

Robby Novak — who was known as 'Kid President' when he was younger — just turned 21

Paul Morigi/Getty; Robby Novak/Tiktok Robby Novak AKA "Kid President"

"Kid President" is ready to vote in the upcoming election.

Robby Novak — who was best known as Kid President when he was young — turned 21 on Oct. 24 and is now eligible to vote in the presidential election for the first time.

In an interview with TODAY in August, Novak shared that he still has an interest in politics as an adult. “Me and my friends, we love to talk politics,” he told the publication. “But one rule we have is that you have to be open to hear every perspective.”

He notes that his generation in particular has rebelled against “taking a side” and instead chooses to listen to different points of view, noting that he and his friends love to have a “good discussion of politics” in a way that “doesn’t cause argument or controversy.”

"I feel like that’s the healthiest way to just go at it with politics,” he added.

Robby Novak/Tiktok Robby Novak

Novak became a viral sensation as "Kid President" when he was nine years old. At the time, he became known for his positive pep talks that earned him millions of views on YouTube. At the peak of his popularity, Novak kissed Beyoncé on the cheek, hung out at the White House with then-U.S. President Barack Obama and even co-wrote the New York Times bestseller Kid President's Guide to Being Awesome in 2016.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty U.S. President Barack Obama with Robby Novak

Now, the former creator spends most of his time away from the internet. Novak told TODAY that he is focused on school, where he's studying physical therapy, though he still makes "TikToks here and there" to keep people updated on his life.

In a TikTok posted in 2022, Novak stitched a video clip from his interview with Beyoncé and called it "one of the best moments of my life."

While he said that he didn't have plans to "hit the campaign trail" this election cycle, his last positive pep talk on YouTube in November 2019 — a year before the 2020 election — encouraged people to use their voice.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic Robby Novak

"There people all around you who need reminding [that you are needed] and you can let them know," he said in the pep talk. "If this journey has taught us anything, it's taught us that little words created out of big love can go a long way."

"We need reminders that amazing things can happen because they do all the time," he continued. "We can brighten up every room we enter... But only if we take care of each other, together we're unstoppable."

