Kid Rock awkwardly flirts with BBC journalist on inauguration day: 'You sound sexy'

Singer Kid Rock, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, attempted to flirt with a BBC interviewer while discussing the Monday inauguration of the 47th president of the United States.

BBC News presenter Caitríona Perry, the British broadcaster's chief anchor based in Washington, D.C., was left speechless after the singer, whose real name is Bob Ritchie told her, "You sound sexy" and then seemingly asked her out on a date.

During the interview, shared in full on X, Perry asked Ritchie about his plans for Monday − which also marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day − and the MAGA musician said he was planning on having "a good time, because I'm done with work so I can actually celebrate the rebirth of America today."

Then, Ritchie went on a flirty tangent asking Perry about her whereabouts and her plans for inauguration day. The journalist described where she was, adding, "I don't think I'll have anywhere near as fun a day as you have planned for yourself there."

To which he responded, "I can't see you right now so I don't know what you look like."

I see a day of potentially wild TV moments has started early. Within minutes of appearing on BBC News, Kid Rock's interview descends into him hitting on host Caitríona Perry. pic.twitter.com/5N8MpQ3rDK — Jake Kanter (@Jake_Kanter) January 20, 2025

"Well, I look like I'm ready to hit the slopes," the BBC interviewer replied. "I can tell you I'm in full-on ski gear with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock because you've got to be wrapped up against the elements, don't ya?"

"I love to go skiing," Ritchie told her. "I love to go skiing. You sound sexy, you want to go with me?"

Perry awkwardly paused before answering, "Well, we won't get into that right here, so. We're doing no skiing today, we've got a day of broadcasting to do. But Kid Rock, thank you so much for joining us here on BBC News, enjoy your day."

Ritchie performed Sunday at Trump's "Make American Great Again Victory Rally." Village People, Lee Greenwood and Billy Ray Cyrus also performed at Trump's inauguration eve celebrations.

Donald Trump outlines executive actions during inauguration ceremony

Trump and his advisers have said the new president would take more than 100 executive actions ‒ described by allies as "shock and awe" ‒ during his first day in office with a focus on sealing the U.S.-Mexico border and levying new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump outlined some of the orders in his address, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, carrying out his "drill, baby, drill" agenda to increase oil production, renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, and making it the official policy of the federal government to recognize only two genders: male and female.

He said he will take action to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, he will direct the government to use the "full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement" to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," Trump said. "It's all about common sense."

Carrie Underwood, more perform at Trump inauguration

Carrie Underwood pivoted flawlessly and Christopher Macchio boomed resoundingly during their inauguration performances Monday afternoon inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Underwood paused for a few moments before her rendition of "America the Beautiful," awaiting her music accompaniment. After a technical issue intervened, Underwood, a veteran performer, simply launched into an a capella performance of the song.

Shortly after Underwood's smooth singing, classical-crossover opera singer Christopher Macchio, a friend of Trump's for many years, uncorked a resounding version of the national anthem.

'America's decline is over.' Trump returns to power: 5 takeaways on the inauguration

The ceremony, which had been moved inside to avoid the significant chill in the Washington area, also featured an appearance by Lee Greenwood, who offered his familiar anthem, "God Bless the U.S.A." before the proceedings.

Contributing: Joey Garrison, Zac Anderson and Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kid Rock awkwardly flirts with journalist on inauguration day