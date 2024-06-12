Who Is Kid Rock's Fiancée? All About Audrey Berry

Kid Rock got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Audrey Berry in 2017

Michael Hickey/Getty Audrey Berry and Kid Rock appear at the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 4, 2018

Kid Rock is no stranger to high-profile romances: He began an on-and-off-again relationship with Pamela Anderson in 2001, infamously marrying the Baywatch star in 2006 (they filed for divorce that same year). Rock has also been linked to Paris Hilton. However, when it comes to his relationship with longtime love Audrey Berry, the Grammy nominee has remained relatively quiet.

"Life is so much simpler being with one girl," he said in an interview with Q magazine in 2015. "Now I'm not chasing chicks around I've got so much more free time."

Berry — while not famous — became a recognized person among Rock's fans, hanging out at events such as his annual Chillin' the Most cruise.

So, who is Kid Rock's fiancée? Here's everything to know about Audrey Berry and her relationship with the musician.

She met Kid Rock shortly after his marriage to Pamela Anderson ended

ERIC ESTRADE/AFP/Getty Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson on their wedding day in Saint Tropez on July 29, 2006

According to the Detroit Free Press (which was first to report on the couple's engagement), Rock and Berry met in suburban Detroit, not long after he and the Baywatch star finalized their divorce in 2007.

Per Rolling Stone, the country music star spotted her at a restaurant and asked her out immediately, leading to their first date in Chicago the next day. They have been together ever since.



Related: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock's Relationship Timeline

Kid Rock has rarely spoken publicly about Berry

Dave Sandford/Getty Kid Rock and Audrey Berry attend game five of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Detroit Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 2, 2008

Despite the five-time Grammy nominee's long relationship, he's kept Berry out of most interviews. However, he did briefly refer to her during a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan.

"This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with," he said. "I'm thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish."

She reportedly influenced Kid Rock's song "Johnny Cash"

Kid Rock/Youtube Kid Rock in his music video for 'Johnny Cash'

During his interview with Q magazine, the musician admitted that he paid tribute to his girlfriend with a song on his album First Kiss.

"I like the way you hold my hand / And play just like my baby grand," the lyrics say. "I like how you don't give a damn / And love me just the way I am."

Kid Rock also said that his girlfriend was hooked on being outdoors and the duo were victims of binge-watching sessions, including the Hunting Channel and The Blacklist. "That's relationships, right?" he told Q magazine.

They enjoy hunting together

Kid Rock/Facebook Kid Rock, Shemae Deziel, Ted Nugent and Audrey Berry pose for a group photo

In Rock's 2015 Rolling Stone profile, reporter Patrick Doyle wrote how Berry — whose brother served in the military — “loves to hunt, though she had to take a break a few months ago when she broke her leg in a nighttime ATV crash.”

Doyle also described how the couple took turns firing two hogs they captured: “Rock hands a rifle to Audrey, showing her where to aim at the blond boar. ‘Ah, they stink!’ she says, sticking the gun into the cage and firing. ‘Poor thing! Sorry, buddy.’ "

Rock told Hook & Barrel in October 2021 that Berry learned to shoot a bow directly from his rock star friend, Ted Nugent. "She took right to it, but I’m too impatient,” he said.

They got engaged without any public fanfare in April 2017

Travis Tritt/Facebook Audrey Berry, Kid Rock, Nikki Sixx, and friends at the 2018 Kentucky Derby

Although Berry was first seen rocking a huge diamond ring on that finger at a Chillin' the Most fan cruise, which took place in April 2017, sources told the Detroit Free Press that the couple have been engaged since earlier that year and kept it private.

Read the original article on People.