This kid tried the luge track in his hometown before the 2010 Olympics. Now he's on Team Canada

The first time Reid Watts barrelled down the track on a luge at the Whistler Sliding Centre, his life changed course.

He was nine years old and the centre had just been built in his hometown in preparation for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

"Just like everyone in the sport, the speed drew me in," Watts said.

Fast-forward to today, and Watts is living the dream he started envisioning that first day on the track, travelling the world as an Olympic luge athlete on Canada's national team.

"It's a dream come true, really. Ever since I was nine years old and I was first shown to the sport, I knew that's where I had to be," he said.

Jim Watts More

Luge parents

Many parents might cringe at their child zooming rapidly on ice with little protection aside from a helmet, rubberized suit, and gloves with tiny spikes in the fingertips for traction.

Kids glide down the smooth ice track on an open-air sled around 70 kilometres per hour. For adults, speeds can reach 150 kilometres per hour.

"The craziest part about going down is the g-force you're hitting in some of these tight corners," Watts said. "It's a real flow state."

Dietmar Reker/Luge Canada More

It can be lethally dangerous, too.

Few can forget the devastation when Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili died in a horrific crash in an Olympic training run at Whistler, B.C., just hours before the Games opening ceremony.

But the risk didn't stop Watts or his parents, who saw early on that their only child had caught the bug for luge.

"The excitement every day for him to go back to the track and slide was something else," said dad Jim Watts.

Maggie MacPherson/CBC More

Story continues