My kid went to the wrong airport when traveling home from college for the first time. I then taught him these 5 travel tips.

My 19-year-old twins are experienced travelers. Since they were born, we've traveled internationally and domestically on every form of transportation. So last year, when they were college freshmen and traveled for the first time without me, I assumed it would go smoothly. Well, you know what they say about assuming.

The Thanksgiving flights to and from college went OK since they traveled together. It was the December break when one of my twins had an issue.

Since their last finals were a week apart, they decided to fly home separately. I'd booked their airfare since I had airline miles. I sent my son the ticket and told him all the information, but he mustn't have been listening.

When he got to the airport, he tried scanning the ticket, but it didn't work. After calling home, I realized he was at the wrong airport. He went to the same airport he flew from for Thanksgiving without knowing there were two airports in New York City. He took an $80 cab ride to the other airport and made his flight, but that was a costly and nerve-racking mistake.

We learned a lot that first year, so I was forced to teach my college students these five tips so they could make it home safely for every holiday.

1. Learn by doing

When I told other parents about my son's travel mishap, they suggested that my kids book their own transportation. Not only will they pay better attention to where and when they're traveling, but this will also help them be more responsible adults who are less dependent on their mom.

An added benefit is that they'll be more mindful of the cost of travel. That's all part of the college experience, right?

2. Take a picture of your passport or other ID

My twins have photos of their licenses and passports on their phones in case they forget or lose them. So far, they haven't, but it's helpful to have a backup.

I've also taught my kids a few important lessons about identification and traveling. First, always do a 360-degree sweep of any area before you leave. For example, if you are getting up from your seat in the waiting area, you should turn around and search the area before moving on to the next one.

Another suggestion is to check for important items such as your wallet, ID, and phone several times while (and before) traveling.

3. Allow extra time for mistakes

When my son went to the wrong airport, he made his flight mainly because he got to the airport two hours early. The other airport was more than 45 minutes away, so he didn't have much time, but it was enough to get there.

The flights at both airports were full, so I don't think he would have been able to fly that day if he didn't make that flight. Arriving early helped him correct the mistake and catch the flight.

4. Keep safety in mind when ride hailing

So far, my twins have taken their college campus van to and from the airport. This is a safer and less expensive option than ride-hailing services since the college has vetted the drivers, who are college students. Your college student can check with their school to see whether they offer similar transportation options that might be safer and less expensive than public ones.

The one time my teen took the cab, I discussed safety issues such as checking for an ID and asking about the cost and forms of payment. I've also discussed the importance of being aware of your surroundings and keeping your valuables secure.

5. Know all travel rules beforehand

Since my twins fly and don't check luggage, they can only pack drinks that are 3.4 ounces or less, and I remind them about this to avoid issues. I don't want them panicked at the security line when they're told their toiletries are a violation.

If my kids are prepared and know everything they need beforehand, I hope their travel back home can go smoothly.

