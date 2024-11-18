Kidde Fire Safety

Latest Stories
White House condemns 'sickening' Nazi march in Columbus, Ohio
The White House has condemned an incident over the weekend in which a group of masked individuals with Nazi flags marched through the streets of Columbus, Ohio. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement President Joe Biden "abhors the hateful poison of Nazism, Antisemitism, and racism," which he called "hostile to everything the United States stands for, including protecting the dignity of all our citizens and the freedom to worship."
- People
Cop Shoots and Kills Dad Who Called 911 for Help, Instead of Home Invader: 'Fatherless for the Rest of My Life'
Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old father and realtor, was killed by a police officer in his Las Vegas home in the early hours of Nov. 12
- CBC
Halifax police say no evidence of foul play in death of employee at Walmart bakery
Halifax police say the death of a 19-year-old woman found dead last month inside a large oven at a Walmart in the city's west end is not suspicious and there is no evidence of foul play.The body of Gursimran Kaur, a Walmart employee, was found in a commercial oven in the store bakery on Oct. 19.Halifax Regional Police offered a short update in a news release on the case Monday, but did not say how Kaur died, only that the death was not suspicious.Const. Martin Cromwell said police conducted inte
- The Canadian Press
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of wife in Oshawa, Ont.: police
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police in Durham Region say a 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after his wife was found injured Sunday in an Oshawa, Ont., home and later pronounced dead.
- People
A Young Actor Was Killed Days After Filming “Harry Potter ”Movie. His Killer Showed 'No Remorse'
Rob Knox was killed outside a pub in London in May 2008
- People
Hidden Pregnancies, Secret Infant Murders and a Baby Mausoleum in the Garage: Inside a Mom's Grisly Spree
Over a decade, Utah mother Megan Huntsman killed six of her newborn children and is now serving three consecutive life sentences in prison
- CNN
As a young man he went on a deadly crime spree with his domineering mother. Now he’s speaking out
Sante Kimes and her son Kenneth were a rarity in the annals of crime: a mother-and-son pair of con artists who left a trail of scams and violence across the country, including arson, fraud and murder. Kenneth Kimes recently spoke to CNN from prison.
- CBC
9 injured after stolen BMW collides with TTC bus in North York
Nine people have been taken to hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a stolen BMW collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police said.The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue. Two vehicles, a white BMW X6 and a black SUV, were travelling at a very high rate of speed westbound on Wilson Ave., duty senior officer Brian Maslowski said on Monday morning. As they approached the intersection at Bathurst Street, th
- BBC
'You are under digital arrest': Inside a scam looting millions from Indians
Indians are being stripped of their life savings by savvy scammers putting them under "digital arrest".
- People
Prosecutors Claim Diddy Has Led 'Relentless' Campaign to 'Blackmail' Witnesses from Jail
Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest
- The Canadian Press
Trump's Pentagon pick paid woman after sex assault allegation but denies wrongdoing, his lawyer says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit, according to Hegseth’s lawyer.
- People
Man Caught Smuggling 320 Tarantulas and 110 Centipedes Out of Peru by Strapping Them to His Body
Airport security stopped the smuggler, who was also carrying nine bullet ants illegally taken from the Amazon rainforest
- The Canadian Press
Australian woman accused of drug smuggling in Japan says she is innocent as trial begins
CHIBA, Japan (AP) — An Australian woman accused of smuggling amphetamines in a suitcase appeared in a Japanese court on Monday nearly two years after her arrest, saying she is innocent and that she was tricked into carrying them as part of an online romance scam.
- People
Volunteer Who Helped Look for Man Believed to Have Faked His Own Death Reveals His ‘First Emotion’ Upon Hearing He Is Alive
Bruce's Legacy founder Keith Cormican said he pored over sonar data for days, only to find out that Ryan Borgwardt may have staged his own disappearance
- Reuters
Nearly 100 food aid trucks violently looted in Gaza, UN agencies say
GENEVA/CAIRO (Reuters) -Nearly 100 trucks carrying food for Palestinians were violently looted on Nov. 16 after entering Gaza in one of the worst aid losses during 13 months of war in the enclave, where hunger is deepening, two U.N. agencies told Reuters on Monday. The convoy transporting food provided by U.N. agencies UNRWA and the World Food Programme was instructed by Israel to depart at short notice via an unfamiliar route from Kerem Shalom border crossing, said Louise Wateridge, UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer.
- CNN
Prosecutors share how a smartwatch left clues in the killing of Laken Riley. Here are the key trial takeaways so far
About a half dozen people, including at least one of Laken Riley’s relatives, left an Athens, Georgia, courtroom to avoid seeing videos and images of the nursing student’s lifeless body.
- CBC
Police seek suspect for 3 sexual assaults near Brampton bus stops
Peel police are seeking a suspect wanted for three sexual assaults that happened this month near bus stops in Brampton. The suspect presented himself as a rideshare driver in all three incidents and proactively offered the victims a ride, Const. Richard Chin said. None of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, he said. Two of the incidents happened on Nov. 8.Around 7 a.m., a female victim was waiting for a bus near Countryside Road and Bramalea Road. The suspect approached her and
- HuffPost
A New Film Further Incriminates Sean Combs. It Also Paints A Complicated Portrait Of Shyne.
After allegedly taking the fall for Diddy for a nightclub shooting in 1999, the former rapper finally gets to tell his story. It doesn’t go as you might think.
- PA Media: UK News
International manhunt under way for man ‘who killed wife and hid body in car’
Pankaj Lamba has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, of Corby.
- Tri-City Herald
Is marriage equality likely to be overturned under Trump? Here’s the legal case | Opinion
After the fall of Roe v. Wade, could the Supreme Court reverse itself on Obergefell v. Hodges, too? | Opinion