Kidde Fire Safety

Peel police are seeking a suspect wanted for three sexual assaults that happened this month near bus stops in Brampton. The suspect presented himself as a rideshare driver in all three incidents and proactively offered the victims a ride, Const. Richard Chin said. None of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, he said. Two of the incidents happened on Nov. 8.Around 7 a.m., a female victim was waiting for a bus near Countryside Road and Bramalea Road. The suspect approached her and